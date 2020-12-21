Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 50, Carmel 49
Dominion 55, Loudoun County 50
Fluvanna 89, Goochland 64
Gate City 48, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 45
Hayfield 78, Edison 56
Independence 69, Tuscarora 63
James Madison 68, Annandale 54
Radford 49, Giles 28
Richlands 61, Virginia High 49
Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Union 67
Stone Bridge 57, Rock Ridge 51
West Springfield 55, West Potomac 46
William Monroe 55, Culpeper 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Pulaski County, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.
Floyd County vs. Carroll County, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Narrows, ccd.
Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Riverbend vs. James Monroe, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Bland County, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 54, Freedom (South Riding) 32
Central – Wise 47, Eastside 43
James Madison 81, Annandale 21
Loudoun Valley 48, Broad Run 28
Radford 54, Giles 22
Rye Cove 48, Hurley 28
Science Hill, Tenn. 63, Ridgeview 44
Thomas Walker 45, Union 40
Tuscarora 38, Independence 19
Virginia High 57, Richlands 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton River, ppd.
Carroll County vs. Floyd County, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Marion, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. Abingdon, ppd.
Covington vs. Bath County, ppd.
E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.
James Monroe vs. Riverbend, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.
Martinsville vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Bland County, ppd.
William Byrd vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
