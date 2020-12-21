Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Catholic High School of Va Beach 50, Carmel 49 Dominion 55, Loudoun County 50 Fluvanna 89, Goochland…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 50, Carmel 49

Dominion 55, Loudoun County 50

Fluvanna 89, Goochland 64

Gate City 48, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 45

Hayfield 78, Edison 56

Independence 69, Tuscarora 63

James Madison 68, Annandale 54

Radford 49, Giles 28

Richlands 61, Virginia High 49

Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Union 67

Stone Bridge 57, Rock Ridge 51

West Springfield 55, West Potomac 46

William Monroe 55, Culpeper 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.

Floyd County vs. Carroll County, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Narrows, ccd.

Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Riverbend vs. James Monroe, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Bland County, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 54, Freedom (South Riding) 32

Central – Wise 47, Eastside 43

James Madison 81, Annandale 21

Loudoun Valley 48, Broad Run 28

Radford 54, Giles 22

Rye Cove 48, Hurley 28

Science Hill, Tenn. 63, Ridgeview 44

Thomas Walker 45, Union 40

Tuscarora 38, Independence 19

Virginia High 57, Richlands 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton River, ppd.

Carroll County vs. Floyd County, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Marion, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Abingdon, ppd.

Covington vs. Bath County, ppd.

E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.

James Monroe vs. Riverbend, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.

Martinsville vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Bland County, ppd.

William Byrd vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.