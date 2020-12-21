Georgetown lands DC native and five-star SG recruit Aminu Mohammed

Georgetown lands DC native, five-star recruit Aminu Mohammed originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Five-star men’s basketball recruit Aminu Mohammed,…

Five-star men’s basketball recruit Aminu Mohammed, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard raised in D.C., announced Monday that he has committed to spending his college career at Georgetown under head coach Patrick Ewing. He was also considering Maryland, Indiana and Kansas State, among others.

Mohammed is set to graduate from Greenwood Laboratory School in Missouri next spring, but told 247 Sports that he will enroll in college early if the basketball season is cut short by the pandemic. He’s the first five-star player Georgetown has secured since Ewing took over in 2017, highlighting an already-stellar class that includes four-star Ryan Mutombo and three-stars Tyler Beard, Jordan Riley and Jalin Billingsley.

In October, the Hoyas’ 2021 recruiting class was ranked 14th in the country by 247 Sports. Now, Georgetown is sixth behind only Michigan, Florida State, Kentucky, UCLA and Villanova. It’s a promising sign for the future with the Hoyas off to a 3-4 start following back-to-back losing seasons. Georgetown hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since the 2014-15 season under previous head coach John Thompson III.

Mohammed made headlines earlier this season when he scored 43 of his team’s 74 points to win the championship game of the Willard Basketball Classic against a team with four Div. I recruits. The versatile guard showed off his talents with a series of highlight-reel dunks and jumpers from long range that helped Greenwood erase an eight-point deficit with just over five minutes to play.

But for now, Georgetown must navigate the 2020-21 season without its prized incoming freshman. The Hoyas’ next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Seton Hall on the road at 5 p.m. ET.