Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 54, Union 53
Edison 80, Justice High School 43
Fort Chiswell 65, Bland County 35
Graham 60, Lebanon 28
Harrisonburg 42, Broadway 27
Loudoun County 73, Tuscarora 55
Loudoun Valley 60, Dominion 57
Narrows 85, Covington 79, OT
Parry McCluer 58, Eastern Montgomery 24
Virginia High 52, Richlands 39
Western Branch 89, Deep Creek 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 39, Giles 38
Covington 45, Parry McCluer 37
Eastern Montgomery 48, Narrows 42
Lebanon 58, Richlands 31
Marion 62, Virginia High 49
Spotswood 67, Turner Ashby 33
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46, National Cathedral, D.C. 34
Tuscarora 59, Dominion 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
