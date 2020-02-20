Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Central – Wise 54, Union 53 Edison 80, Justice High School 43 Fort Chiswell 65, Bland County…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 54, Union 53

Edison 80, Justice High School 43

Fort Chiswell 65, Bland County 35

Graham 60, Lebanon 28

Harrisonburg 42, Broadway 27

Loudoun County 73, Tuscarora 55

Loudoun Valley 60, Dominion 57

Narrows 85, Covington 79, OT

Parry McCluer 58, Eastern Montgomery 24

Virginia High 52, Richlands 39

Western Branch 89, Deep Creek 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 39, Giles 38

Covington 45, Parry McCluer 37

Eastern Montgomery 48, Narrows 42

Lebanon 58, Richlands 31

Marion 62, Virginia High 49

Spotswood 67, Turner Ashby 33

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46, National Cathedral, D.C. 34

Tuscarora 59, Dominion 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

