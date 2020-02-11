Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 86, Kenston Forest 52 Appomattox 74, Altavista 52 Auburn 73, Eastern Montgomery 29 Banner Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 86, Kenston Forest 52

Appomattox 74, Altavista 52

Auburn 73, Eastern Montgomery 29

Banner Christian 78, Veritas Classic Christian School 53

Bethel Christian School 57, Denbigh Baptist 33

Bluestone 65, Nottoway 58

Brookville 59, Rustburg 47

Bruton 57, Poquoson 54

Buckingham County 82, Prince Edward County 36

Catholic High School of Va Beach 65, Atlantic Shores Christian 50

Christchurch 60, Fredericksburg Christian 41

Christiansburg 88, Craig County 31

Colgan 76, Freedom (PWC) 61

Colonial Heights 44, Maggie L. Walker GS 33

E.C. Glass 63, Amherst County 51

East Rockingham 71, Page County 46

Eastern View 79, King George 52

Faith Christian-Roanoke 87, Southwest Virginia Home School 80

Flint Hill School 82, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 67

Floyd County 74, James River-Buchanan 62

Fort Chiswell 62, Radford 56

Freedom (South Riding) 65, Woodgrove 37

GW-Danville 64, Martinsville 54

Galax 50, Carroll County 46

George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Grayson County 45

Grafton 73, Warhill 53

Graham 50, Lebanon 35

Greensville County 56, Franklin 42

Grundy 63, Twin Valley 35

Highland-Warrenton 101, Veritas Collegiate Academy 83

Holston 57, Council 27

Jamestown 63, Lafayette 56, OT

Jefferson Forest 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 47

Magna Vista 70, Tunstall 59

Mathews 74, Gloucester 56

Mills Godwin 62, Manchester 39

Nandua 51, Broadwater Academy 49

North Cross 69, New Covenant 36

North Cross 69, The Covenant School 36

Northwood 78, Chilhowie 62

Park View-South Hill 69, Southampton 57

Parry McCluer 71, Highland-Monterey 27

Patrick Henry-Ashland 44, Dinwiddie 29

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 65, Hurley 59

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 78, Pulaski County 61

Phelps, Ky. 60, Twin Valley 28

Potomac 59, C.D. Hylton 43

Potomac Falls 87, Briar Woods 78

Riverbend 49, Brooke Point 43

Roanoke Catholic 51, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 41

Rye Cove 58, Jenkins, Ky. 54

Smithfield 74, York 56

Stone Bridge 69, Rock Ridge 56

Tabb 71, New Kent 39

Western Albemarle 68, Wilson Memorial 30

Williamsburg Christian Academy 72, Peninsula Catholic 57

Woodbridge 66, Gar-Field 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Narrows, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckingham County 42, Prince Edward County 32

C.D. Hylton 51, Potomac 14

Carroll County 66, Giles 33

Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 36

Chilhowie 64, Northwood 33

Craig County 66, Christiansburg 63

Faith Christian-Roanoke 65, Southwest Virginia Home School 45

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Christchurch 32

Freedom (South Riding) 49, Woodgrove 36

Galax 56, Bland County 32

George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Grayson County 36

Graham 50, Lebanon 35

Grassfield 43, Tallwood 41

Greensville County 60, Franklin 40

Grundy 44, Twin Valley 35

Hanover 55, J.R. Tucker 27

Henrico 53, Glen Allen 52

Holston 46, Council 29

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 42, North Cross 20

Jefferson Forest 48, Heritage-Lynchburg 43

Lakeland 72, Tabb 27

Lord Botetourt 73, Hidden Valley 24

Magna Vista 62, Tunstall 17

Martinsville 44, GW-Danville 25

Meadowbrook 57, Clover Hill 53

Millbrook 78, James Wood 61

Narrows 55, Bath County 41

New Covenant 32, Chatham Hall 28

Norfolk Academy 71, Isle of Wight Academy 31

Parry McCluer 54, Highland-Monterey 17

Patrick Henry-Ashland 55, Dinwiddie 16

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Rye Cove 28

Patriot 52, Osbourn 23

Richmond Christian 73, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23

Rockbridge County 36, Liberty-Bedford 27

Steward School 47, Miller School 40

Stone Bridge 60, Rock Ridge 38

Stuart Hall 63, Ridgeview Christian 55

TJ-Richmond 64, George Wythe-Richmond 16

The Covenant School 42, Carlisle 37

Thomas Dale 41, Prince George 17

Thomas Walker 52, Hancock County, Tenn. 26

Wakefield 38, Loudoun County 26

West Point 44, Northampton 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bruton vs. Poquoson, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.