Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlee 62, J.R. Tucker 38 Bruton 46, Poquoson 33 Buckingham County 68, Appomattox 67 Carroll County 60,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 62, J.R. Tucker 38

Bruton 46, Poquoson 33

Buckingham County 68, Appomattox 67

Carroll County 60, Giles 40

Colonial Heights 61, Maggie L. Walker GS 56

Cosby 61, Huguenot 57

Douglas Freeman 88, Hanover 61

East Rockingham 76, Spotswood 67

First Colonial 39, Grassfield 37

George Wythe-Richmond 62, Manchester 51

Goochland 60, Central of Lunenburg 37

Grayson County 40, Marion 39

Gretna 71, Tunstall 66

Grundy 70, Richlands 53

Heritage (Leesburg) 73, Independence 62

James River-Midlothian 84, Clover Hill 60

Lafayette 50, Jamestown 47

Magna Vista 68, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 54

Mathews 69, Lancaster 67

Millwood School 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42

Monacan 62, Powhatan 47

Northampton 61, Surry County 50

Northside 89, Franklin County 65

Park View-South Hill 68, Franklin 64

Rock Ridge 71, Woodgrove 60

Smithfield 68, York 50

St. Annes-Belfield 65, Collegiate-Richmond 59

St. Christopher’s 67, Woodberry Forest 44

T.C. Williams 61, Westlake, Md. 56

TJ-Richmond 70, Carver Academy 66

Tandem Friends School 66, Trinity Christian School 59

Trinity Episcopal 82, Fork Union Prep 49

Virginia High 64, John Battle 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Narrows, ppd.

Battlefield vs. John Champe, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Bishop Ireton vs. Edison, ccd.

Chancellor vs. Riverbend, ccd.

Fairfax vs. Annandale, ccd.

Fluvanna vs. Waynesboro, ppd. to Jan 9th.

John Handley vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Massaponax vs. Louisa, ppd.

Northwood vs. Edmeston Central, N.Y., ppd.

Tunstall vs. Gretna, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Wakefield vs. Falls Church, ppd. to Jan 27th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 52, Buckingham County 40

Bassett 61, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 28

Blacksburg 49, Northside 41

Cave Spring 73, Christiansburg 19

Central Virginia Home School 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 10

Chatham Hall 53, GW-Danville 50

Floyd County 67, Glenvar 51

Giles 61, Narrows 24

Grassfield 48, First Colonial 47, OT

Grundy 72, Richlands 59

Jefferson Forest 43, Altavista 27

Life Christian 66, Carlisle 48

Lord Botetourt 44, Staunton River 37

Martinsville 59, Heritage-Lynchburg 33

Mills Godwin 48, Varina 24

Radford 60, Alleghany 56

Rural Retreat 44, Fort Chiswell 41

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Trinity Episcopal 64

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 57, Flint Hill School 40

Sussex Central 41, Appomattox Regional GS 9

Tazewell 64, Bland County 43

Virginia High 43, John Battle 31

Western Branch 81, Kecoughtan 14

Woodgrove 67, Rock Ridge 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annandale vs. Fairfax, ccd.

Craig County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Falls Church vs. Wakefield, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Fauquier vs. Skyline, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Harrisonburg vs. Rockbridge County, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Highland-Warrenton vs. Oakcrest, ppd.

Independence vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd. to Jan 8th.

James Monroe vs. Courtland, ppd. to Jan 9th.

John Champe vs. Battlefield, ppd.

Justice High School vs. Edison, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Langley vs. Lake Braddock, ppd.

Louisa vs. Massaponax, ppd.

Luray vs. East Rockingham, ppd.

Monticello vs. Fort Defiance, ccd.

Page County vs. Strasburg, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Potomac vs. West Potomac, ppd.

Rappahannock County vs. Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg, ppd. to Jan 18th.

South County vs. T.C. Williams, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.

Waynesboro vs. Fluvanna, ppd. to Jan 9th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.