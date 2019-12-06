Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 62, Rustburg 39
Blue Ridge School 79, Veritas Collegiate Academy 54
Briar Woods 51, Battlefield 49
Carmel 70, Highland-Warrenton 65
Centreville 58, Patriot 44
Colgan 42, Seton School 40
E.C. Glass 70, Jefferson Forest 49
Eden Morehead, N.C. 73, Magna Vista 71
Faith Christian-Roanoke 40, Bath County 30
Falls Church 58, Mount Vernon 44
Fort Chiswell 65, Rural Retreat 19
Frank Cox 58, Hickory 35
Fredericksburg Christian 61, Fredericksburg Academy 20
Hanover 75, Maggie L. Walker GS 49
Hargrave Military 61, Maret, D.C. 54
Howard, Md. 94, Hampton 91
James Robinson 69, Freedom (South Riding) 65
Lancaster 63, Middlesex 55
Liberty Christian 84, Brookville 68
Loudoun County 61, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Manassas Park 70, Page County 68
Marion 60, Lebanon 42
Meadowbrook 61, James River-Midlothian 52
Millbrook 77, Warren County 46
Miller School 85, Church Hill Academy 66
Nansemond-Suffolk 86, Isle of Wight Academy 61
Portsmouth Christian 68, Denbigh Baptist 15
Riverside 55, C.D. Hylton 52
Shenandoah Valley Christian 65, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 60
South Lakes 61, Hayfield 50
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 73, St. Annes-Belfield 64
StoneBridge School 57, Gateway Christian 48
Tandem Friends School 70, Fork Union Prep 67
Thomas Dale 56, Mills Godwin 49
Tuscarora 60, Winters Mill, Md. 39
Yorktown 87, Annandale 80
Prolook Shootout=
Lone Peak, Utah 69, Wakefield 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 45, Heritage-Lynchburg 24
Amherst County 55, Charlottesville 41
Brentsville 53, Kettle Run 23
Briar Woods 49, James Robinson 48
Central – Wise 56, East Ridge, Ky. 44
Cosby 62, George Wythe-Richmond 4
Covington 38, James River-Buchanan 25
Falls Church 47, Trinity Christian School 28
Fluvanna 64, Goochland 51
Frank Cox 42, Hickory 39
Grafton 57, Jamestown 21
Highland Springs 88, TJ-Richmond 7
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 41, Va. Episcopal 30
Hopewell 63, Henrico 35
James Madison 68, McLean 48
James River-Midlothian 53, Lloyd Bird 35
James Wood 53, Clarke County 25
Lafayette 46, York 35
Lancaster 47, Middlesex 34
Langley 49, Potomac Falls 37
Life Christian 58, Norfolk Collegiate 19
Lord Botetourt 67, Salem 41
Magna Vista 55, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 50
Manchester 60, Clover Hill 40
Matoaca 79, Varina 18
Millbrook 67, Warren County 11
Miller School 77, Chatham Hall 11
Mills Godwin 47, Meadowbrook 43
Monacan 65, Midlothian 30
Patriot 59, Brooke Point 50
Poquoson 34, Tabb 27
Portsmouth Christian 70, Denbigh Baptist 28
Powhatan 49, Huguenot 42
Richmond Christian 64, Banner Christian 46
Smithfield 35, Bruton 6
Spotsylvania 59, Washington & Lee 46
St. Gertrude 56, Collegiate-Richmond 37
Staunton River 53, Tunstall 30
Steward School 50, St. Catherine’s 38
StoneBridge School 42, Gateway Christian 25
Strasburg 48, Woodstock Central 33
T.C. Williams 49, Tuscarora 45
Turner Ashby 56, East Rockingham 34
Union 59, Honaker 56, OT
Walsingham Academy 55, St. Margaret’s 24
Warhill 39, New Kent 29
Western Albemarle 44, The Covenant School 37
William Monroe 53, Madison County 30
Fairfax Invitational=
Fairfax 58, Battlefield 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. vs. Shenandoah Valley Christian, ppd.
Narrows vs. Giles, ppd. to Jan 9th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.