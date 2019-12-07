Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL State Semifinal= Class 6= Oscar Smith 18, Colonial Forge 16 South County 28, Westfield 21 Class 5=…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL State Semifinal=

Class 6=

Oscar Smith 18, Colonial Forge 16

South County 28, Westfield 21

Class 5=

Maury 17, Varina 14

Stone Bridge 44, North Stafford 15

Class 4=

Lake Taylor 36, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35

Tuscarora 36, Salem 20

Class 3=

Hopewell 35, Goochland 28

Lord Botetourt 25, Heritage-Lynchburg 14

Class 2=

Appomattox 28, Graham 13

Stuarts Draft 49, TJ-Richmond 7

Class 1=

Galax 41, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16

Riverheads 56, Essex 15

