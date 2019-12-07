Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL State Semifinal=
Class 6=
Oscar Smith 18, Colonial Forge 16
South County 28, Westfield 21
Class 5=
Maury 17, Varina 14
Stone Bridge 44, North Stafford 15
Class 4=
Lake Taylor 36, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35
Tuscarora 36, Salem 20
Class 3=
Hopewell 35, Goochland 28
Lord Botetourt 25, Heritage-Lynchburg 14
Class 2=
Appomattox 28, Graham 13
Stuarts Draft 49, TJ-Richmond 7
Class 1=
Galax 41, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16
Riverheads 56, Essex 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
