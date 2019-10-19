Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50, Bishop O’Connell 0 Benedictine 27, Woodberry Forest 26 Bullis, Md. 36, Episcopal 19 Christchurch…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50, Bishop O’Connell 0

Benedictine 27, Woodberry Forest 26

Bullis, Md. 36, Episcopal 19

Christchurch 21, Isle of Wight Academy 7

Denbigh 16, Bethel 14

Flint Hill School 35, Maret, D.C. 13

K&Q Central 21, West Point 19

McLean 41, Herndon 2

Menchville 21, Heritage-Newport News 20

Norcom 52, Granby 0

Portsmouth Christian 61, Broadwater Academy 26

Roanoke Catholic 48, Blue Ridge School 27

Sherando 34, John Handley 31, OT

St. Christopher’s 30, Loyola, Md. 26

St. Michael 73, Massanutten Military 0

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 21, St. Albans, D.C. 14

TJ-Alexandria 48, Paul Public, D.C. 12

Trinity Episcopal 44, Potomac School 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Randolph-Macon Academy vs. Fuqua School, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

