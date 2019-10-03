‘New era of sports betting’: Monumental Sports, William Hill partner to launch DC sportsbook

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is partnering with internationally known betting and gaming company William Hill U.S. to create the first sportsbook at a professional sports venue in the United States.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment — which owns the Capital One Arena and D.C.’s Capitals, Wizards and Mystics — is partnering with internationally known betting and gaming company William Hill U.S. to create the first sportsbook at a professional sports venue in the United States.

An exact timetable is not known, but construction of the William Hill Sports Book at Capital One Arena is expected to begin after the deal passes all required regulatory approvals.

William Hill will operate the facility inside the arena, which will span several floors and be open daily, even on nonevent days at the building. The sportsbook will feature a full-service food and beverage offerings, “complemented by all premium sports betting facilities that are synonymous with the brand,” according to a news release.

Fans of legal age will also have the option to wager on a William Hill mobile app inside the arena per Washington, D.C., regulations. In addition, for major events that are not staged at Capital One Arena, there is the opportunity to turn the arena bowl into a 20,000 seat TV viewing area.

“William Hill will manage and be solely responsible for the business of the sportsbook and ensure that we as the team franchises never touch the money,” Monumental Sports Chairman and Founder Ted Leonsis told WTOP.

“We are always pushing the limits on what’s possible in sports. Monumental has led the way on sports gaming and is among the first in sports to integrate real-time data into the live game experience.”

