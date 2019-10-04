PREP FOOTBALL= Albemarle 45, Monticello 16 Appomattox 56, Altavista 13 Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7 Bayside 14, Princess Anne…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 45, Monticello 16

Appomattox 56, Altavista 13

Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7

Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12

Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7

Brookville 28, William Fleming 0

Buckingham County 57, Northumberland 30

Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13

Clarke County 50, Madison County 13

Collegiate-Richmond 35, Woodberry Forest 28, OT

Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0

Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11

Currituck County, N.C. 48, Bruton 0

Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6

Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20

Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0

E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15

East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0

Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7

Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7

Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14

Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Forest Park 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Gate City 7

Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3

Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12

Goochland 35, Amelia County 0

Halifax County 25, Bassett 15

Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18

Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14

Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7

Hurley 38, Grundy 6

J.I. Burton 48, Eastside 6

James Madison 29, Falls Church 0

Lafayette 55, New Kent 2

Lord Botetourt 77, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0

Loudoun Valley 30, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2

Middlesex 24, Northampton 14

Nansemond River 30, King’s Fork High School 13

Narrows 24, Holston 20

Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30

Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14

Page County 58, Bath County 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Atlee 23

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Rural Retreat 0

Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7

Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12

Portsmouth Christian 60, Chincoteague 13

Potomac Falls 24, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Salem 41, Christiansburg 13

Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7

South County 54, Annandale 7

Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28

St. Christopher’s 39, Fork Union Prep 19

Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7

The Covenant School 62, Southampton Academy 0

Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0

Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7

West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8

William Monroe 22, Western Albemarle 15

York 10, Tabb 7

Yorktown 41, Edison 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

