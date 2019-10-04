PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 45, Monticello 16
Appomattox 56, Altavista 13
Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7
Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12
Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7
Brookville 28, William Fleming 0
Buckingham County 57, Northumberland 30
Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13
Clarke County 50, Madison County 13
Collegiate-Richmond 35, Woodberry Forest 28, OT
Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0
Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11
Currituck County, N.C. 48, Bruton 0
Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6
Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20
Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0
E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15
East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0
Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7
Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7
Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14
Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Forest Park 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Gate City 7
Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3
Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12
Goochland 35, Amelia County 0
Halifax County 25, Bassett 15
Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18
Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14
Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7
Hurley 38, Grundy 6
J.I. Burton 48, Eastside 6
James Madison 29, Falls Church 0
Lafayette 55, New Kent 2
Lord Botetourt 77, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0
Loudoun Valley 30, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2
Middlesex 24, Northampton 14
Nansemond River 30, King’s Fork High School 13
Narrows 24, Holston 20
Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30
Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14
Page County 58, Bath County 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Atlee 23
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Rural Retreat 0
Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7
Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12
Portsmouth Christian 60, Chincoteague 13
Potomac Falls 24, Freedom (South Riding) 7
Salem 41, Christiansburg 13
Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7
South County 54, Annandale 7
Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28
St. Christopher’s 39, Fork Union Prep 19
Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7
The Covenant School 62, Southampton Academy 0
Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0
Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7
West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8
William Monroe 22, Western Albemarle 15
York 10, Tabb 7
Yorktown 41, Edison 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
