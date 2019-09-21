PREP FOOTBALL= Amelia County 38, Prince Edward County 14 Amherst County 13, Rustburg 12 Arcadia 41, Snow Hill, Md. 12…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 38, Prince Edward County 14

Amherst County 13, Rustburg 12

Arcadia 41, Snow Hill, Md. 12

Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Broadwater Academy 32

Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 0

Bassett 28, Dan River 19

Bishop Ireton 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Blacksburg 49, Staunton River 14

Booker T. Washington 66, Armstrong 0

Brentsville 34, Spotsylvania 30

Briar Woods 38, Rock Ridge 8

Buckingham County 35, Central of Lunenburg 6

Cave Spring 27, Alleghany 20

Central – Wise 28, Virginia High 21

Centreville 17, South Lakes 14

Chancellor 34, Riverbend 21

Chantilly 56, Lee-Springfield 7

Chatham 35, Martinsville 21

Chilhowie 62, Eastside 28

Collegiate-Richmond 27, Flint Hill School 7

Colonial Forge 59, C.D. Hylton 7

Cosby 42, Huguenot 19

Courtland 27, Orange County 21, OT

Covington 21, James River-Buchanan 0

Deep Creek 37, Grassfield 17

Deep Run 17, Patrick Henry-Ashland 14

Douglas Freeman 21, Atlee 14

E.C. Glass 59, Jefferson Forest 21

East Rockingham 47, Buffalo Gap 20

Eastern View 48, Charlottesville 6

Episcopal 31, Catholic 23

Essex 54, Franklin 12

Fairfax 34, Langley 13

Falls Church 10, Annandale 7

Fauquier 14, Heritage (Leesburg) 13

Fishburne Military 29, Quantico 6

Floyd County 13, Fort Chiswell 6

Fork Union Prep 34, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31, OT

Fort Defiance 40, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 6

Frank Cox 38, First Colonial 0

Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 26

Fuqua School 43, St. Michael 41

Galax 51, Rural Retreat 14

Gar-Field 16, Osbourn Park 0

George Marshall 36, West Potomac 33

George Mason 36, Manassas Park 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Carroll County 35

Glen Allen 48, Lee-Davis 0

Gloucester 21, Menchville 11

Goochland 55, Cumberland 6

Grayson County 15, West Wilkes, N.C. 14

Grundy 48, East Ridge, Ky. 0

Halifax County 34, Park View-South Hill 14

Harrisonburg 31, Albemarle 13

Heritage-Lynchburg 68, Liberty-Bedford 14

Heritage-Newport News 20, Denbigh 12

Highland Springs 54, North Stafford 13

Hopewell 35, Henrico 13

Indian River 40, Nansemond River 20

Isle of Wight Academy 27, Hargrave Military 6

J.I. Burton 41, Twin Springs 0

James M. Bennett, Md. 40, Nandua 20

James Robinson 20, Hayfield 13

James Wood 63, Warren County 35

Jamestown 21, Grafton 12

John Champe 35, Potomac Falls 7

Justice High School 21, Herndon 7

Kellam 32, Bayside 24

Kenston Forest 56, Brunswick Academy 14

King & Queen 46, Chincoteague 0

King William 48, Caroline 35

King’s Fork High School 36, Lakeland 6

Lake Taylor 62, Woodrow Wilson 0

Landstown 55, Kempsville 26

Liberty Christian 14, Brookville 7

Lloyd Bird 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Lord Botetourt 49, William Campbell 0

Loudoun County 17, Loudoun Valley 7

Luray 48, Page County 27

Manchester 27, Clover Hill 7

Marion 9, John Battle 7

Massaponax 26, Penn Wood, Pa. 23

Matoaca 22, J.R. Tucker 3

Maury 42, Churchland 0

McLean 25, Edison 22

Middlesex 35, Lancaster 0

Millbrook 55, Kettle Run 27

Mills Godwin 17, Hanover 3

Monacan 34, James River-Midlothian 20

Mount Vernon 14, Yorktown 9

Mountain View 55, James Monroe 15

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Portsmouth Christian 22

Narrows 20, Giles 8

Nelson County 51, Rappahannock County 7

Northwood 18, Twin Valley 0

Nottoway 54, Randolph-Henry 0

Oscar Smith 58, Hickory 6

Patrick County 28, North Stokes, N.C. 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51, Lee High 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, William Fleming 21

Patriot 35, Forest Park 13

Paul VI Catholic High School 35, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7

Pendleton County, W.Va. 43, Bath County 6

Perquimans, N.C. 30, Hampton Roads Generals 0

Powhatan 2, Midlothian 0

Princess Anne 29, Ocean Lakes 28

Pulaski County 19, William Byrd 14

R.E. Lee-Staunton 28, Turner Ashby 27, 2OT

Radford 21, Gretna 20, OT

Richlands 31, Abingdon 21

Ridgeview 42, Gate City 7

Riverside 31, Independence 27

Rockbridge County 41, Christiansburg 19

Salem 21, Northside 14

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Green Run 0

Smithfield 9, Norview 3

South County 29, James Madison 7

Southampton 44, Colonial Heights 20

Spotswood 44, Monticello 7

St. Annes-Belfield 36, Southampton Academy 6

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 42, Brooke Point 7

Strasburg 20, Woodstock Central 10

Stuarts Draft 21, Clarke County 7

Sussex Central 44, Colonial Beach 43

TJ-Richmond 67, Greensville County 14

Thomas Walker 54, Rye Cove 12

Tuscarora 35, Musselman, W.Va. 0

Union 37, Graham 35

Va. Episcopal 14, Greenbrier Christian 10

Varina 56, Hermitage 13

W.T. Woodson 20, Oakton 17

Wakefield 19, Washington-Lee 17

Warhill 36, New Kent 6

Washington & Lee 53, Rappahannock 26

West Point 39, Bruton 0

West Springfield 62, T.C. Williams 47

Western Albemarle 42, Waynesboro 6

Western Branch 36, Great Bridge 14

Westfield 40, Lake Braddock 34

William Monroe 54, Madison County 21

Windsor 44, Northampton 28

Woodbridge 23, Battlefield 7

Woodgrove 39, Dominion 7

York 28, Lafayette 21

