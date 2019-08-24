Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 19, Isle of Wight Academy 13 Benedictine 43, Trinity Episcopal 10 Catholic 54, Norfolk Christian…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 19, Isle of Wight Academy 13

Benedictine 43, Trinity Episcopal 10

Catholic 54, Norfolk Christian School 18

North Cross 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Portsmouth Christian 35, Fredericksburg Christian 14

St. Michael 44, Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

