Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

August 24, 2019, 9:47 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 19, Isle of Wight Academy 13

Benedictine 43, Trinity Episcopal 10

Catholic 54, Norfolk Christian School 18

North Cross 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Portsmouth Christian 35, Fredericksburg Christian 14

St. Michael 44, Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 0

