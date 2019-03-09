202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press March 9, 2019 8:14 pm 03/09/2019 08:14pm
Share

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 2=

Championship=

Radford 74, East Rockingham 50

VHSL Class 1=

Championship=

Surry County 57, Eastside 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 2=

Championship=

Central Wise 57, Greensville County 34

VHSL Class 1=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 58, Surry County 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!