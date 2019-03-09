Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 2= Championship= Radford 74, East Rockingham 50 VHSL Class 1= Championship= Surry County 57, Eastside 48 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 2= Championship= Central Wise 57, Greensville County 34 VHSL…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 2=

Championship=

Radford 74, East Rockingham 50

VHSL Class 1=

Championship=

Surry County 57, Eastside 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 2=

Championship=

Central Wise 57, Greensville County 34

VHSL Class 1=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 58, Surry County 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

