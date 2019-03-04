Monday’s Scores

202
By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 8:59 pm 03/04/2019 08:59pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 5=

Semifinal=

Maury 74, Varina 61

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 49

Woodbridge 61, T.C. Williams 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

