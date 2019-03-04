Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 5= Semifinal= Maury 74, Varina 61 VHSL Class 6= Semifinal= Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 6= Semifinal= Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 49 Woodbridge 61,…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 5=
Semifinal=
Maury 74, Varina 61
VHSL Class 6=
Semifinal=
Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Semifinal=
Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 49
Woodbridge 61, T.C. Williams 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.