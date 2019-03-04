Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 5= Semifinal= Maury 74, Varina 61 VHSL Class 6= Semifinal= Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 6= Semifinal= Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 49 Woodbridge 61,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 5=

Semifinal=

Maury 74, Varina 61

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

Landstown 64, Oscar Smith 60, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

Cosby 72, James River-Midlothian 49

Woodbridge 61, T.C. Williams 50

