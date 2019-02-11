Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 53, Western Albemarle 41 Annandale 75, Mount Vernon 65 Atlee 52, Deep Run 46, OT Banner Christian 69, Southampton Academy 44 Bath County 71, Narrows 55 Benedictine 43, Atlantic Shores Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 53, Western Albemarle 41

Annandale 75, Mount Vernon 65

Atlee 52, Deep Run 46, OT

Banner Christian 69, Southampton Academy 44

Bath County 71, Narrows 55

Benedictine 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 37

Briar Woods 54, Tuscarora 41

Broadway 60, Fort Defiance 34

Caroline 83, Eastern View 74

Carver Academy 60, King William 38

Central Wise 53, Ridgeview 48

Chilhowie 56, Northwood 53

Christ Chapel Academy 73, County Christian 54

Courtland 68, Chancellor 42

Denbigh 72, Bruton 67

Eastern Montgomery 43, Craig County 34

Fairfax 59, James Robinson 52

Faith Christian-Roanoke 72, Westover Christian 66

Freedom (Woodbridge) 65, Stone Bridge 54

Goochland 55, Cumberland 52

Hampton Christian 55, Gateway Christian 49

Highland Springs 67, Hermitage 58

James River-Midlothian 49, George Wythe-Richmond 45

John Battle 68, Abingdon 59

Liberty Christian 62, Jefferson Forest 56

Lloyd Bird 70, Cosby 28

Louisa 85, Charlottesville 66

Massanutten Military 78, Fishburne Military 32

Miller School 60, Hargrave Military 50

North Cross 59, Covenant School 47

Parkway Christian 63, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 57

Potomac Falls 64, John Champe 56

Pulaski County 73, Alleghany 61

Roanoke Valley Christian 71, Temple Christian 38

Rock Ridge 73, Broad Run 56

Seton School 73, Randolph-Macon 49

Spotswood 74, Waynesboro 38

Timberlake Christian 87, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 43

Union 64, Lee-Springfield 59

Virginia High 74, Marion 60

W.T. Woodson 61, West Springfield 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Skyline vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 14th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 58, Mount Vernon 47

Banner Christian 55, Southampton Academy 24

Bishop Sullivan 48, Warwick 44

Briar Woods 47, Stone Bridge 40

Broadwater Academy 46, Summit Christian Academy 34

Brookville 38, Jefferson Forest 35

Buckingham County 52, Goochland 47

Chancellor 55, Courtland 17

Christ Chapel Academy 51, County Christian 35

Floyd County 53, James River-Midlothian 33

Heritage (Leesburg) 51, Dominion 41

James River-Buchanan 57, George Wythe-Richmond 29

Lake Taylor 83, Maury 1

Loudoun County Home School 64, Middleburg Academy 61

Manchester 74, Clover Hill 41

Nelson County 54, Chatham 46

Norfolk Collegiate 72, Veritas Christian Academy 35

North Cross 36, Lynchburg Home School 28

Quantico 37, Chelsea Academy 28

Richmond Christian 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 15

Roanoke Catholic 53, Holy Cross Regional 42

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Westover Christian 36

Rockbridge County 52, Fort Defiance 49

South County 66, James Robinson 56

Spotswood 57, Turner Ashby 42

Temple Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 28

Tuscarora 65, John Champe 34

Veritas Christian Academy 30, Covenant School 21

Virginia High 61, Marion 47

W.T. Woodson 43, Fairfax 34

West Point 51, Mathews 13

Western Albemarle 50, Powhatan 43

Woodgrove 56, Park View-South Hill 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brentsville vs. Skyline, ccd.

