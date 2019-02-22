BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Sullivan 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 60 Lynnhaven 64, Guardian Christian 55 Middleburg Academy 69, Carmel 57 Oak Hill Academy 87, Franklin Prep, S.C. 55 MAC= Potomac School 59, Georgetown Day School,…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Sullivan 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 60
Lynnhaven 64, Guardian Christian 55
Middleburg Academy 69, Carmel 57
Oak Hill Academy 87, Franklin Prep, S.C. 55
MAC=
Potomac School 59, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 47
Metro Conference=
Semifinal=
Portsmouth Christian 68, Hampton Christian 44
Prep League=
Semifinal=
St. Annes-Belfield 52, Collegiate-Richmond 48
Trinity Episcopal 65, St. Christopher’s 55
TCIS=
Semifinal=
Norfolk Academy 54, Steward School 51
VCC=
Finals=
Richmond Christian 81, Amelia Academy 70
VHSL Class 6=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Landstown 76, Western Branch 48
Oscar Smith 73, Granby 52
Region B=
Semifinal=
Colonial Forge 75, Manchester 60
James River-Midlothian 83, Thomas Dale 56
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Lake Braddock 93, Fairfax 62
South County 78, Annandale 69
T.C. Williams 66, Gar-Field 61
West Potomac 72, Hayfield 64
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
George Marshall 64, Westfield 45
Osbourn 54, Centreville 49
Patriot 65, McLean 56
South Lakes 53, Battlefield 52
VHSL Class 5=
Region B=
Championship=
Varina 53, Lloyd Bird 43
Region C=
Championship=
Potomac Falls 68, Freedom (South Riding) 62
Region D=
Semifinal=
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 88, Potomac School 82
VHSL Class 4=
Region A=
Championship=
Lake Taylor 66, Churchland 57
Region B=
Semifinal=
Courtland 79, Huguenot 65
Louisa 92, Hanover 79
Region C=
Championship=
Riverside 62, Loudoun Valley 51
Region D=
Championship=
Jefferson Forest 61, GW-Danville 54, OT
VHSL Class 3=
Region A=
Championship=
Phoebus 73, Norcom 62
Region B=
Championship=
John Marshall 100, Culpeper 62
Region C=
Championship=
Spotswood 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 61
VHSL Class 2=
Region A=
Championship=
Goochland 53, Greensville County 52
Region B=
Semifinal=
East Rockingham 88, Stuarts Draft 56
George Mason 57, Strasburg 35
Region C=
Semifinal=
Martinsville 49, Dan River 41
Radford 74, Gretna 40
Region D=
Semifinal=
Gate City 57, Woodstock Central 51
Graham 56, Union 42
VHSL Class 1=
Region B=
Championship=
Carver Academy 54, Riverheads 42
Region D=
Semifinal=
Eastside 63, Grundy 53
J.I. Burton 57, Twin Valley 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Edison, N.Y. 57, Freedom (South Riding) 43
Richmond Christian 32, Brunswick Academy 24
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Trinity Episcopal 52
William Fleming 79, Potomac 43
ISL=
SQuarterfinal=
Madeira School 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 52, Flint Hill 41
Metro Conference=
Atlantic Shores Christian def. Broadwater Academy, forfeit
VACA=
Semifinal=
Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Timberlake Christian 27
VHSL Class 6=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Ocean Lakes 61, Kellam 58
Western Branch 61, Landstown 43
Region B=
Semifinal=
Cosby 58, Thomas Dale 47
James River-Midlothian 54, Colonial Forge 44
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
T.C. Williams 61, Hayfield 34
W.T. Woodson 36, Colgan 33
West Springfield 36, Lake Braddock 30
Woodbridge 72, West Potomac 40
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Chantilly 62, McLean 59, 2OT
George Marshall 51, Osbourn Park 36
James Madison 68, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 49
South Lakes 47, Oakton 42
VHSL Class 5=
Region B=
Championship=
Highland Springs 35, Lloyd Bird 32
Region C=
Championship=
Edison 57, Freedom (South Riding) 43
Region D=
Semifinal=
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Brooke Point 39
William Fleming 79, Potomac School 43
VHSL Class 4=
Region A=
Championship=
Lake Taylor 64, Deep Creek 51
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Eastern View 50, Chancellor 43
Semifinal=
Monacan 55, King George 47
Region C=
Championship=
Loudoun Valley 78, Millbrook 70
Region D=
Championship=
Carroll County 44, Pulaski County 36
VHSL Class 3=
Region A=
Championship=
Hopewell 74, Park View-South Hill 37
Region B=
Championship=
William Monroe 42, Brentsville 32
Region C=
Championship=
Spotswood 44, Western Albemarle 26
VHSL Class 2=
Region A=
Championship=
Greensville County 68, Maggie Walker 60
Region B=
Semifinal=
Page County 48, George Mason 47
Strasburg 47, East Rockingham 43
VHSL Class1=
Region D=
Semifinal=
J.I. Burton 57, Twin Valley 44
VHSL Class 1=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Riverheads 61, Rappahannock County 37
Region D=
Semifinal=
Honaker 72, Eastside 57
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 64, Grundy 44
___
