Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 65, Bishop Ireton 60 Bishop O’Connell 77, St. John’s, D.C. 75 Booker T. Washington 56, Bethel 43 Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 52 Gate City 93, Science Hill, Tenn.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 65, Bishop Ireton 60

Bishop O’Connell 77, St. John’s, D.C. 75

Booker T. Washington 56, Bethel 43

Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 52

Gate City 93, Science Hill, Tenn. 69

Greenbrier Christian 66, Hampton Christian 58

Highland-Warrenton 75, Wakefield School 70

Martinsburg, W.Va. 68, Loudoun Valley 43

Matoaca 61, Edison 51

New Kent 60, Charles City 51

Norfolk Academy 49, Grafton 33

Norfolk Collegiate 64, Norfolk Christian 51

Northside 55, Great Bridge Christian Academy 50

Paul VI 83, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 63

Phoebus 64, Maury 54

Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Dayspring Christian Academy 30

Union 76, J.I. Burton 58

William Fleming 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 50

Woodberry Forest 67, Episcopal 48

VirginiaPreps.com Classic=

Churchland 58, Cape Henry Collegiate 51

Green Run 75, Woodside 45

Norfolk Academy 49, Grafton 33

Oscar Smith 76, Menchville 69

Princess Anne 48, Portsmouth Christian 47

Hayfield vs. Frank Cox, ccd.

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Richlands, ppd.

Bishop Sullivan vs. Hargrave Military, ppd.

Christ Chapel Academy vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Blue Ridge Christian, ccd.

Greenbrier East, W.Va. vs. Covington, ppd.

King George vs. Dinwiddie, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Marion vs. Chilhowie, ppd.

Middlesex vs. Gloucester, ccd.

Norfolk Christian vs. Arcadia, ccd.

Northampton vs. Northumberland, ppd.

Va. Episcopal vs. Millwood School, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 48, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 46

Churchland 44, Heritage-Lynchburg 39

Episcopal 50, St. Catherine’s 24

Gate City 59, Science Hill, Tenn. 46

Norfolk Collegiate 73, Norfolk Christian 32

Seton School 71, Banner Christian 46

Southwest Virginia Home School 48, Lynchburg Home School 22

St. John’s, D.C. 78, Bishop O’Connell 41

William Fleming 44, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38

10th Annual Think Pink Tournament=

Middleburg Academy 44, Foxcroft 17

Middleburg Academy 57, Randolph-Macon 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Richlands, ccd.

Bishop Sullivan vs. St. Annes-Belfield, ccd.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Blue Ridge Christian, ccd.

Graham vs. Union, ccd.

Hampshire, W.Va. vs. Handley, ppd. to Jan 13th.

King George vs. Dinwiddie, ppd.

Marion vs. Chilhowie, ppd.

Northumberland vs. Northampton, ppd.

Spotswood vs. Christiansburg, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.