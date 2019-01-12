Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 65, Bishop Ireton 60 Bishop O’Connell 77, St. John’s, D.C. 75 Booker T. Washington 56, Bethel 43 Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 52 Gate City 93, Science Hill, Tenn.…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 65, Bishop Ireton 60
Bishop O’Connell 77, St. John’s, D.C. 75
Booker T. Washington 56, Bethel 43
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 52
Gate City 93, Science Hill, Tenn. 69
Greenbrier Christian 66, Hampton Christian 58
Highland-Warrenton 75, Wakefield School 70
Martinsburg, W.Va. 68, Loudoun Valley 43
Matoaca 61, Edison 51
New Kent 60, Charles City 51
Norfolk Collegiate 64, Norfolk Christian 51
Northside 55, Great Bridge Christian Academy 50
Paul VI 83, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 63
Phoebus 64, Maury 54
Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Dayspring Christian Academy 30
Union 76, J.I. Burton 58
William Fleming 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 50
Woodberry Forest 67, Episcopal 48
VirginiaPreps.com Classic=
Churchland 58, Cape Henry Collegiate 51
Green Run 75, Woodside 45
Norfolk Academy 49, Grafton 33
Oscar Smith 76, Menchville 69
Princess Anne 48, Portsmouth Christian 47
Hayfield vs. Frank Cox, ccd.
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Richlands, ppd.
Bishop Sullivan vs. Hargrave Military, ppd.
Christ Chapel Academy vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Blue Ridge Christian, ccd.
Greenbrier East, W.Va. vs. Covington, ppd.
King George vs. Dinwiddie, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Marion vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Middlesex vs. Gloucester, ccd.
Norfolk Christian vs. Arcadia, ccd.
Northampton vs. Northumberland, ppd.
Va. Episcopal vs. Millwood School, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 48, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 46
Churchland 44, Heritage-Lynchburg 39
Episcopal 50, St. Catherine’s 24
Gate City 59, Science Hill, Tenn. 46
Norfolk Collegiate 73, Norfolk Christian 32
Seton School 71, Banner Christian 46
Southwest Virginia Home School 48, Lynchburg Home School 22
St. John’s, D.C. 78, Bishop O’Connell 41
William Fleming 44, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38
10th Annual Think Pink Tournament=
Middleburg Academy 44, Foxcroft 17
Middleburg Academy 57, Randolph-Macon 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Richlands, ccd.
Bishop Sullivan vs. St. Annes-Belfield, ccd.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Blue Ridge Christian, ccd.
Graham vs. Union, ccd.
Hampshire, W.Va. vs. Handley, ppd. to Jan 13th.
King George vs. Dinwiddie, ppd.
Marion vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Northumberland vs. Northampton, ppd.
Spotswood vs. Christiansburg, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
