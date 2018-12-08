Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Class 6= State Final= Manchester 49, Freedom (Woodbridge) 7 VHSL Class 5= State Final= Highland Springs 37, Stone Bridge 26 VHSL Class 4= State Final= Woodgrove 38, Lake Taylor 33 VHSL Class…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

State Final=

Manchester 49, Freedom (Woodbridge) 7

VHSL Class 5=

State Final=

Highland Springs 37, Stone Bridge 26

VHSL Class 4=

State Final=

Woodgrove 38, Lake Taylor 33

VHSL Class 3=

State Final=

Heritage-Lynchburg 24, Phoebus 20

VHSL Class 2=

State Final=

Graham 31, Goochland 9

VHSL Class 1=

State Final=

Riverheads 35, Chilhowie 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.