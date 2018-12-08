Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Class 6= State Final= Manchester 49, Freedom (Woodbridge) 7 VHSL Class 5= State Final= Highland Springs 37, Stone Bridge 26 VHSL Class 4= State Final= Woodgrove 38, Lake Taylor 33 VHSL Class…
PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
State Final=
Manchester 49, Freedom (Woodbridge) 7
VHSL Class 5=
State Final=
Highland Springs 37, Stone Bridge 26
VHSL Class 4=
State Final=
Woodgrove 38, Lake Taylor 33
VHSL Class 3=
State Final=
Heritage-Lynchburg 24, Phoebus 20
VHSL Class 2=
State Final=
Graham 31, Goochland 9
VHSL Class 1=
State Final=
Riverheads 35, Chilhowie 7
