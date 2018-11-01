Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Atlee 27, Hanover 7 Blacksburg 35, Christiansburg 0 Broad Run 26, Stone Bridge 20 Brooke Point 32, Riverbend 13 Buffalo Gap 44, Wilson Memorial 6 C.D. Hylton 6, Forest Park 3 Charlottesville 31,…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlee 27, Hanover 7
Blacksburg 35, Christiansburg 0
Broad Run 26, Stone Bridge 20
Brooke Point 32, Riverbend 13
Buffalo Gap 44, Wilson Memorial 6
C.D. Hylton 6, Forest Park 3
Charlottesville 31, Monticello 14
Courtland 42, Spotsylvania 36
Culpeper 34, William Monroe 17
Deep Run 19, Mills Godwin 14
Dinwiddie 35, Colonial Heights 0
E.C. Glass 42, Amherst County 13
East Rockingham 56, Luray 19
Eastern View 55, King George 0
Fredericksburg Christian 70, Randolph-Macon 6
Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Colgan 7
George Marshall 42, Wakefield 10
Glen Allen 27, J.R. Tucker 7
Gretna 35, Dan River 0
Harrisonburg 37, Turner Ashby 0
Henrico 44, Armstrong 0
Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 7
James Monroe 63, Caroline 35
James River-Buchanan 35, Carroll County 21
James River-Midlothian 21, Midlothian 10
John Champe 42, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Kettle Run 41, James Wood 14
King William 67, King & Queen 0
Lafayette 76, Grafton 7
Lake Taylor 42, Booker T. Washington 0
Liberty-Bealeton 41, Fauquier 24
Lloyd Bird 20, Cosby 14
Madison County 34, George Mason 12
Manchester 71, George Wythe-Richmond 0
Monacan 41, Huguenot 0
Nelson County 43, Rappahannock County 21
Park View-South Hill 41, Windsor 12
Patriot 28, Battlefield 14
Paul VI 21, Bishop O’Connell 3
Petersburg 50, Matoaca 21
Powhatan 42, Orange County 7
R.E. Lee-Staunton 34, Stuarts Draft 14
Riverheads 56, Page County 0
Rustburg 14, Liberty-Bedford 7
Sherando 41, Millbrook 14
Sherando 41, Millbrook 14
St. Annes-Belfield 49, Va. Episcopal 21
Surry County 26, Sussex Central 22
Tuscarora 42, Potomac Falls 7
W.T. Woodson 37, Fairfax 0
Western Albemarle 35, Albemarle 10
William Campbell 52, Chatham 28
Woodbridge 30, Gar-Field 8
Woodgrove 35, Loudoun Valley 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.