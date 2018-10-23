Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Buckingham County 39, Cumberland 8 Central Lunenburg 36, Prince Edward County 22 Lafayette 26, Warhill 3 Poquoson 55, Smithfield 0 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

