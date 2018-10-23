202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Tuesday's Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 9:23 pm 10/23/2018 09:23pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL=

Buckingham County 39, Cumberland 8

Central Lunenburg 36, Prince Edward County 22

Lafayette 26, Warhill 3

Poquoson 55, Smithfield 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500