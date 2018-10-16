202
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018
PREP FOOTBALL=

GW-Danville 33, Magna Vista 12

Poquoson 58, Grafton 6

Rappahannock 62, Lancaster 28

West Point 60, King & Queen 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

