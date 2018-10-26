PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 35, Union 17 Abingdon 35, Union 17 Amelia County 46, Nottoway 0 Auburn 35, Rural Retreat 7 Bayside 30, Kellam 8 Benedictine 34, Avalon, Md. 27 Brentsville 26, Skyline 7 Broad Run…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 35, Union 17
Amelia County 46, Nottoway 0
Auburn 35, Rural Retreat 7
Bayside 30, Kellam 8
Benedictine 34, Avalon, Md. 27
Brentsville 26, Skyline 7
Broad Run 20, Briar Woods 0
Buffalo Gap 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0
Christiansburg 13, Cave Spring 0
Clarke County 35, George Mason 16
Colgan 14, Osbourn 0
East Rockingham 54, Wilson Memorial 14
First Colonial 24, Green Run 0
Franklin 33, Windsor 8
Freedom (Woodbridge) 27, Gar-Field 0
Galax 61, Bland County 7
George Marshall 27, Edison 0
Glen Allen 34, Deep Run 14
Grace Christian 34, Rappahannock County 6
Graham 41, Fort Chiswell 10
Grundy 36, Tazewell 22
Hanover 24, Armstrong 0
Henrico 61, Lee-Davis 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 54, Amherst County 28
Herndon 44, Langley 20
Honaker 62, Northwood 23
J.I. Burton 41, Rye Cove 0
James River-Midlothian 12, Cosby 6, OT
James Wood 21, Handley 14, OT
John Champe 28, Tuscarora 27, OT
Justice 37, Wakefield 6
King William 16, West Point 6
Lake Braddock 47, West Springfield 12
Landstown 25, Tallwood 21
Loudoun Valley 20, Dominion 7
Luray 46, Stuarts Draft 18
Manchester 70, Hermitage 0
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 44, Chincoteague 0
Midlothian 24, Monacan 20
Millbrook 36, Liberty-Bealeton 12
Mills Godwin 23, Douglas Freeman 20
Narrows 49, Bath County 6
Northampton 43, Nandua 24
Oscar Smith 38, Western Branch 0
Paul VI 27, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 24
Petersburg 22, Meadowbrook 0
Potomac Falls 26, Rock Ridge 17
Pulaski County 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 19
R.E. Lee-Staunton 44, Page County 14
Radford 38, Carroll County 7
Richlands 52, Lebanon 18
Ridgeview 47, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 14
Riverheads 35, Woodstock Central 19
Salem 49, Hidden Valley 14
Salem-Va. Beach 24, Frank Cox 22
South County 42, Fairfax 2
South Lakes 35, Yorktown 14
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 14, Battlefield 13
TJ-Alexandria 28, Northern Virginia Kings 0
Tabb 30, Bruton 0
Va. Episcopal 62, Hampton Roads 12
Varina 35, Atlee 0
W.T. Woodson 27, James Robinson 7
Warhill 35, Jamestown 7
Washington-Lee 25, McLean 7
Western Albemarle 21, Fluvanna 7
Westfield 57, West Potomac 0
William Monroe 19, Warren County 14
Woodgrove 27, Loudoun County 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Giles, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Charles City vs. Mathews, ccd.
Colonial Beach vs. Lancaster, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Cumberland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Gloucester vs. Hampton, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Goochland vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Grafton vs. Smithfield, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Isle of Wight Academy vs. Fuqua School, ppd. to Oct 29th.
James River-Buchanan vs. Floyd County, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Massanutten Military vs. Hargrave Military, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Nansemond River vs. Great Bridge, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Ocean Lakes vs. Princess Anne, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Phoebus vs. Kecoughtan, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Quantico vs. Portsmouth Christian, ppd. to Oct 29th.
St. Annes-Belfield vs. Kenston Forest, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Warwick vs. Denbigh, ppd. to Nov 2nd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
