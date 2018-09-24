202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 9:05 pm 09/24/2018 09:05pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bayside 31, Kempsville 20

Landstown 13, First Colonial 0

Ocean Lakes 31, Frank Cox 14

Princess Anne 18, Green Run 14

TJ-Richmond 22, Armstrong 12

Tallwood 35, Kellam 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500