Sunday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
VHSL State Championship=
Class 6A=
Westfield 28, Oscar Smith 21
Class 5A=
Highland Springs 40, Tuscarora 27
Class 4A=
Salem 43, Louisa 22
Class 3A=
Hopewell 20, Heritage-Lynchburg 14
Class 2A=
Appomattox 38, R.E. Lee-Staunton 34
Class 1A=
Riverheads 42, Chilhowie 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
