Sunday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

VHSL State Championship=

Class 6A=

Westfield 28, Oscar Smith 21

Class 5A=

Highland Springs 40, Tuscarora 27

Class 4A=

Salem 43, Louisa 22

Class 3A=

Hopewell 20, Heritage-Lynchburg 14

Class 2A=

Appomattox 38, R.E. Lee-Staunton 34

Class 1A=

Riverheads 42, Chilhowie 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.