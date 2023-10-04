Virginia Del. Roem faces off against newcomer Woolf in 30th Senate District race

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.
Del. Danica Roem faced off against first-time candidate Bill Woolf Sept. 28 at an election forum for the state Senate’s 30th District, where Roem touted numerous legislative accomplishments as a three-term delegate against critiques of her record.
The 30th Senate District, which comprises western Prince William County and the entirety of Manassas and Manassas Park, is viewed as an outside pickup chance for Republicans.
Roem, a Democrat who is seeking her fourth term in the General Assembly after three in the House of Delegates following a lengthy career as a journalist in Prince William County, trumpeted a number of bipartisan efforts as a delegate, including providing free school lunches for Manassas and Manassas Park students as well as boosts to the county’s transportation infrastructure.
