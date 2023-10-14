Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks adds another high-profile endorsement to her campaign for U.S. Senate.

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

The U.S. Capitol is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP/Mariam Zuhaib) The U.S. Capitol is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP/Mariam Zuhaib) Alsobrooks chalks up another high-profile endorsement

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks adds another high-profile endorsement to her campaign for U.S. Senate.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) gave Alsobrooks the nod during a Friday event in Baltimore.

“I have watched and worked alongside Angela for years as she has navigated Annapolis and negotiated with lawmakers, as she advocated for common sense legislation,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I’m endorsing Angela because she has passionately fought for Prince Georgians as State’s Attorney and County Executive, and I know that as U.S. Senator, she will passionately fight for all Marylanders.”

Alsobrooks is one of more than a half-dozen Democrats who have either announced their intent or formally filed their candidacy to succeed Sen. Ben Cardin, who is retiring.

Ferguson joins House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) in endorsing Alsobrooks.

Trone announces dozens of endorsements

In the race for U.S. Senate, Rep. David Trone (D-6~th) announced seven endorsements this week from state and local officials, as well as endorsements from new endorsements from 35 members of Congress and four former representatives.

The campaign said it brings their total endorsements up to 111 in the race.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have the support of 111 of my friends and colleagues in this race. They represent diverse communities across Maryland and our country, with a wide range of accomplishments and priorities. But they all have one thing in common: they recognize that Maryland needs a Senator ready to hit the ground running on day one and make a difference on the issues that matter most,” Trone said in a statement.

The full list of new endorsements from state lawmakers is:

State Del. Lesley Lopez (D-Montgomery)

Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo (D-Montgomery)

Del. Linda Foley (D-Montgomery)

Del. Greg Wims (D-Montgomery)

Del. Lily Qi (D-Montgomery)

State Sen. Brian J. Feldman (D-Montgomery)

Sen. Katherine Klausmeier (D-Baltimore County)

“As immediate past President of the Women’s Caucus in Annapolis, I’ve seen how hard David works for families across Maryland. Whenever I call him, he’ll pick up the phone and always is eager to get to work,” Lopez said in a statement. “For a state legislator with young kids like me, he’s been a fantastic partner at the federal level, leading the effort on mental health, tackling the opioid epidemic, and delivering millions for funding to our communities. He’ll take on the special interests and always be a fierce advocate for women’s rights. I’m proud to call him a friend, a colleague, and I’d be even more proud to call him a U.S. Senator.”

The national endorsers include: Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.).

Dominguez takes tax proposal to end child poverty on the road

Juan Dominguez, another Democrat who has formally filed to run for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, kicks off an RV listening tour in which he will highlight his proposal to impose a wealth tax to end child hunger and poverty.

Dominguez, an Anne Arundel County resident, kicks off his statewide tour this week in Garrett and Allegany Counties.

“Voters need solutions to soaring costs, stagnant wages, unaffordable healthcare, and more,” Dominguez said in a statement. “My plan will uplift working families with a wealth tax on assets, and trusts over $10 Million and deliver a $1,000 per month Robinhood End Poverty Dividend – a long overdue reinvestment that we need to happen in the next year, not five to ten years. This bold plan will end child hunger and poverty as we know it once and for all in the wealthiest country in the world.”

Acting Dem chair promotes fundraiser

In what Everett Browning called “one of his first acts” as acting chair for the state’s Democratic Party, he invited party members to an “Afternoon of Elegance” reception Oct. 28 in Potomac.

The event will be headlined by Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

“After the Governor’s historic victory in 2022, becoming the state’s first African American governor and only the third elected in our nation’s history, we now have a top executive that will serve the state with true integrity and character,” Browning wrote. “We will leave no one behind under the leadership of Governor Moore and we need to ensure his administration and the Party have the necessary resources to move fast and boldly.”

List prices for tickets ranged from $500 to a $10,000 package.

“All support raised for this event will benefit the Maryland Democratic Party, which is the only organization in the state fully dedicated to 365 days out of the year to building long-term success for Democrats!” Browning wrote.

Browning takes over for former chair Yvette Lewis, who served her last day Oct. 6.

A former Opera singer, Lewis’ first stint as the party’s leader spanned from 2011 to 2015. She took over the role again in December 2019 after the resignation of Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who stepped down after a year on the job to run for Congress.