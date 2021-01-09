‘Facebook has censored me,’ Virginia GOP lawmaker says

Virginia Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase said she is being "censored" Facebook.

The political Facebook account of Virginia Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase was locked by the social media company on Friday, following Chase’s video posts from this week’s “Stop the Steal Rally” and articles blaming the activist group, Antifa, for Wednesday’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chase said Facebook told her she cannot post or comment on her political account for 30 days, go live or advertise for 60 days, according to a statement posted on personal Facebook page.

Chase, both a Virginia state senator and candidate for governor, said she uses Facebook multiple times a day to interact with people across the state.

“Facebook has censored me as they have done our President; for our conservative values and being a champion for “We the People,” the statement read.

She said Facebook deleted a pair of her videos scanning the “peaceful millions in the crowd at the D.C. Rally,” as well.

“I was honored to speak at the morning rally in D.C. in support of our President and in favor of ensuring that every legal vote matters. Each rally I attended was peaceful and absolutely no rioting or looting occurred. The video footage that I posted was clear evidence to that and yet was taken down by Facebook. Clearly, my video did not fit their narrative,” the statement read.

In addition to the Facebook lockdown, Virginia Senate Democrats have called for Chase to resign from her current position due to her involvement in Wednesday’s incident at the U.S. Capitol.

But Chase said she did not attend the afternoon rally at the U.S. Capitol and was en route to Richmond when protesters began to enter the building.

Five people — including a U.S. Capitol Police officer — have died since Wednesday’s riot.

“That the Virginia Senate Democratic Party has called for my resignation because of my support of President Donald J Trump and attending a peaceful protest is laughable given their silence during the months of rioting, looting, and destruction that occurred in Democratic cities across the Commonwealth which Democrats disingenuously called “peaceful protests” or “good trouble;” a series of blatant examples of abuse of power by many of their members and yet another example of their supporting a cancel culture that silences those with whom they disagree politically,” Chase’s statement read.