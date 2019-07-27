Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Md. lawmakers react to…

Md. lawmakers react to Trump’s remarks on Cummings’ Baltimore district

Liz Anderson | @planetnoun

July 27, 2019, 6:08 PM

On Saturday, President Donald Trump described parts of Baltimore, Maryland, represented by Rep. Elijah Cummings as “the worst in the USA.”

Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee and leads multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, took to Twitter to respond and said that he spends plenty of time in his district and fights for his neighbors.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., weighed in on the president’s comments, calling them outrageous.

“The president has been denigrating Baltimore since he was a candidate for president. He is attacking Congressman Cummings who’s devoted his lifetime to public service as a distraction to what Congress does on oversight,” Cardin told WTOP. “Congress has an important role for oversight. [The] President does not appreciate that at all, and it’s just outrageous what he does.”

“Here’s another example on his attack on Congressman Cummings exercising his appropriate role as chairman of the Oversight Committee,” Cardin said.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott also released a statement about the president’s tweets.

Scott told WTOP that he learned about the statements on Saturday morning when “some citizens of Baltimore sent me links to the tweets that the president unfortunately made.”

“Baltimore is a great city,” Scott said. But it’s like other cities across the country, he noted. “We face significant challenges and no one has been more committed to working to resolving those issues than Congressman Cummings,” Scott said.

“We can’t ignore that many of these issues have long existed and are the results of years of disinvestment, of inequity of systematic inequality. And for the president of the United States — someone who’s in a real position to help Baltimore address our most pressing needs — to just simply beat down an American city, he should be focused on how he can help and should be ashamed of the things that he actually said today. If the president is interested in real action beyond those tweets, we have a list of action items ready for him that I will personally deliver,” Scott said.

Other lawmakers who weighed in include Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, who defended Cummings and Baltimore and chided the president’s words.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News White House
baltimore donald trump elijah cummings liz anderson

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up