This map offers a statewide snapshot of Maryland voters' views, compiled from hours of interviews with registered voters across the state. Maryland voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.

WASHINGTON — WTOP’s Kate Ryan crisscrossed the state of Maryland, interviewing registered voters about the issues they say mattered the most heading into the upcoming election for governor. We’ve compiled those interviews into a map in order to get a statewide snapshot of Maryland voters’ views.

More from the Voter Voices series: