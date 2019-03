Here are 13 events, celebrating everything from flowers to food, to ring in a warmer season.

So long, snow. Hello, spring.

Here are 13 events — celebrating everything from flowers to food — to ring in a warmer season.

National Cherry Blossom Festival

March 20- April 14 The near-monthlong festival in the nation’s capital features many individual events, including the Blossom Kite Festival on March 30 and the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 13. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.