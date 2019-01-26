Looking early could make summer camp more affordable than you think

If you and your kids can't wait for summer, then looking early for a summer camp may help you get a good deal.

WASHINGTON — The American Camp Association said that searching for a summer camp early may help you get a good deal.

“Don’t be afraid to call the camp director and ask if financial assistance is available,” the ACA said In a news release. “Ask the camp what payment or assistance program they offer. Ask early.”

And don’t assume your income will prevent you from qualifying.

Camps offer special discounts in all sorts of situations, such as early registration, if siblings attend, or if you pick a full-season package.

There’s also good news for procrastinators. Some camps offer deals for late registration to fill an empty spot.

Many groups and organizations have funds to help campers. Check with your church, synagogue, mosque, fraternity, sorority or military groups that might have funds for children or grandchildren of service members. Even the federal government offers help.

Whether you’re looking for a day, overnight or adult camps, the ACA has a “find a camp” search tool on its website.

