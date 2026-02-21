Virginia Sen. Kaine, top tariff foe, says SCOTUS decision is win for consumers

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was joined by Sen. Mitch McConnell in his support for the high court's decision to strike down the Trump administration's tariff campaign.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who has repeatedly introduced bills to lift President Donald Trump’s tariffs, may be one of the happiest members of Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike the levies down.

The Democratic lawmaker was among the first to issue a statement after the high court’s decision on Friday.

“Broad-based tariffs are a tax on American consumers, and the Trump administration’s attempt to pretend otherwise was laughable in its inaccuracy and deeply disrespectful to the millions of American consumers who have faced higher prices because of Trump’s unaffordable economic policies,” he wrote.

Kaine has led the way for Democrats in the fight against tariffs, getting four bills advanced in the Senate, including one aimed at Canada.

The Virginia lawmaker has cited the economic pain that tariffs can cause not just to consumers, but to small businesses like beer breweries and even pie shops that rely on aluminum pie tins.

In his Friday statement, he also accused the administration of carrying out an “egregious and destructive abuse of presidential power.”

Longtime GOP senator also praises high court decision

Many Republicans criticized the Supreme Court decision, arguing it ties the hands of the president as he tries to take on unfair trade practices to protect American workers.

But, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who served as GOP Senate leader longer than any other lawmaker, issued a statement strongly backing the ruling.

He said the high court “reaffirmed authority that has rested with Congress for centuries.”

“Congress’ role in trade policy, as I have warned repeatedly, is not an inconvenience to avoid,” he wrote. “If the executive would like to enact trade policies that impact American producers and consumers, its path forward is crystal clear: convince their representatives under Article 1.”

McConnell’s view is one that had been held by most Republicans for decades. But it was upended when Trump was elected to office in 2016, making it clear he supported tariffs.

The president then imposed sweeping tariffs when he returned to the White House last year.

What’s ahead for Congress on tariffs?

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, called on fellow GOP lawmakers on Friday to pass legislation that would codify the president’s tariffs affected by the Supreme Court decision.

He called the decision “outrageous” in a post on X.

“This betrayal must be reversed and Republicans must get to work immediately on a reconciliation bill to codify the tariffs that had made our country the hottest country on earth!” he said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson issued statements of support for the president and indicated they would work with him to do what he wants.

But the president, when asked at a news conference about working with Congress to produce new tariff legislation, dismissed the idea.

“I’ve always had the right to do tariffs. It’s all been approved by Congress,” he said. “So there’s no reason to do it.”

However, the president has relied on executive orders — not Congress — to impose his tariffs, which is what the high court called into legal question.

Trump announced Friday that he would impose 10% global tariffs through a different provision.

It would require congressional approval to be extended after 150 days.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.