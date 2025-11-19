GOP House lawmakers pass bills targeting DC crime-fighting policies

Congressional Republicans have renewed their focus on D.C. crime with legislation aimed at changing police oversight and the District's cashless bail system.

The U.S. House voted to pass two bills Wednesday night, despite the objection of D.C. leaders.

The introduction of the legislation continues the push by President Donald Trump to address crime in the nation’s capital.

The president declared a crime emergency for D.C. back in August, though local leaders pointed out that the overall crime rate had been falling.

The crime emergency technically ended in September, but members of the D.C. National Guard and National Guard units from other states continue to carry out patrols in the District.

Federal law enforcement personnel have also continued to support officers with the D.C. police department as officers make arrests.

Two GOP bills opposed by DC leaders

One of the bills proposed by Republicans would make the most significant changes to D.C.’s bail system in more than three decades.

The legislation would require pretrial detention for defendants charged with violent crimes and cash bail or bail bonds for defendants charged with other types of crime involving public safety.

D.C. Council member Robert White, a candidate for D.C. Delegate, criticized the Republican proposals during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

“If this was about safety, they would read the … report that says 98.8% of people released from D.C. Superior Court don’t commit crimes, they go to trial,” White said.

But Republicans have cited concerns, echoed by the president, that people accused of crimes who don’t have to post cash bail have been known to commit more crimes while they await trial.

The second bill would make changes to a police oversight law that the D.C. Council passed in 2022, and which became law in 2023.

The police reforms were adopted in the wake of the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests.

The legislation would rescind several provisions of the law, including greater public access to police disciplinary records and a prohibition of the police union from bargaining on disciplinary matters.

In a statement Wednesday night, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson said the passed legislation will “actually set back public safety” in the nation’s capital.

“The so-called ‘cash bail reform’ creates an emphasis on the ability to afford bail instead of protecting the community from dangerous criminals. Data proves that our current system is safer for the community,” he wrote. “Repealing our Police Accountability law may please the Fraternal Order of Police, but it also will not make our communities safer. Bad cops destroy community trust.”

Mendelson said the bills are a perfect example of poor congressional interference

Supporters of the measure, including the D.C. Police Union, argue that the changes have hamstrung police officers and don’t make the public safer.

Rep. James Walkinshaw, a Democrat who represents Virginia’s 11th District, is among those opposed to the two bills.

He said this week that Republicans should focus on their constituents — not micromanaging the District.

“Focus on serving them and let the District of Columbia manage its own business,” he said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District leaders have said they oppose the legislation.

DC Del. Norton speaks out against the bills

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton spoke against both bills on the House floor Wednesday, pointing out that crime has been falling the past two years.

She called the measure covering police “an undemocratic and paternalistic bill.”

“Free D.C.,” she said at the end of her comments.

Norton for years has spoken at rallies like the one for D.C. that was held outside of the Capitol this week.

But she did not attend Tuesday’s news conference.

A spokesperson in her office told the Washington Post she was unable to attend but did not specify why.

Norton, 88, has been making fewer public appearances in the past year and has at times needed physical assistance.

She has said she plans to seek reelection next year, though some have urged her to step aside for a younger candidate.

White and D.C. Council member Brook Pinto are among those running for Norton’s seat.

Several other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination, including Kinney Zalesne, a former Democratic National Committee member; Jacque Patterson, president of the D.C. State Board of Education; and Deirdre Brown, who chairs the Ward 3 D.C. Democrats.

