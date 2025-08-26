Pirro defends Trump’s law enforcement surge in DC

Listen as U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro talks about President Donald Trump's law enforcement surge and crime in D.C. with WTOP's Michelle Basch and Mark Lewis.

As President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement surge in D.C. continues, new numbers show more than a thousand arrests have been made in the first two weeks.

More than 300 people have been arrested on immigration-related charges.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who is D.C.’s top prosecutor, is the person responsible for prosecuting most criminal cases in the District. She joined WTOP’s Michelle Basch and Mark Lewis on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro talks about President Donald Trump's law enforcement surge and crime in D.C. with WTOP's Michelle Basch and Mark Lewis. (8/26/25)

