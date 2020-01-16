Enjoy the big game at Live! Casino & Hotel’s viewing party

Head to The Hall at Live! for a Super Bowl viewing party on February 2.

It’s almost that time of year again…time for THE BIG GAME in Miami. When you think Super Bowl, you think of a few things and the size of the TV you are going to watch it on comes to mind first!

So, the answer is easy. Head to The Hall at Live! for a Super Bowl viewing party on February 2. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Customers are invited to an ultimate tailgating Big Game viewing party. Packages start at just $29.99 with all you can eat and drink options. In addition there will be games, drawings, and a full cash bar available.

The Hall has a brand new 60’ state of the art high definition screen to watch all the action, and of course all the new commercials!

Before you even get to the game and the big screen, Live! has an Ultimate Football Tailgate Experience for you to enjoy. You will feel like you’re in the parking lots in Miami getting set for the big game. Plenty of games including Football toss, Corn hole, Jumbo connect 4 and Jenga.

During the game there will be drawings with chances to win prizes, five winners each quarter. There will also be Commercial Bingo – get bingo and earn $54 free play!

It’s almost time to enjoy the biggest game of the year so don’t wait, get your tickets today at www.livecasinohotel.com.