Grains mixed and Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 5.25 cents at $6.35 a bushel; May corn was up .50 cent at $4.5625 a bushel; Jul. oats lost 3 cents at $3.94 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 17.25 cents at $12.3975 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.55 cents at $1.7820 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .35 cent at $2.42 a pound; May lean hogs gained .85 cent at $.9282 a pound.

