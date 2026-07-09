Fairfax County looks to cut red tape for in-law, au pair suites

In Fairfax County, actually building one can be a complicated process. Now, county leaders are considering changes that could make it easier for homeowners to add those spaces.

In-law suites, au pair apartments and other home add-ons are becoming more popular as families look for flexible ways to live together — or bring in extra rental income.

But in Fairfax County, Virginia, actually building one can be a complicated process. Now, county leaders are considering changes that could make it easier for homeowners to add those spaces.

The rooms, or additions, known as accessory living units, can take several forms. They could be built inside a home, added over a garage, placed in a basement or, in some cases, built as a detached structure.

One of the biggest proposed changes would remove the county’s current owner-occupancy requirement. Right now, the property owner has to live on-site, either in the main home or in the added living space.

Fairfax County is also considering changes to how large those units can be. The current maximum is 1,200 square feet. Under the proposal, the limit would be 1,200 square feet or 40% of the main home’s square footage. whichever is smaller. County officials could approve a larger unit in some cases.

But the proposal does not currently include expanding the rules to allow these units for townhouses.

“Several jurisdictions do allow them in duplexes or townhouses, and state legislation that was recently passed allows detached ALUs with these dwelling types,” said Casey Judge, deputy zoning administrator for Fairfax County’s Department of Planning and Development.

For now, though, Fairfax County is not looking to make that change.

County officials said the broader goal is to create more housing options while simplifying a process that can discourage homeowners before they even begin. The units can be used for older adults, young professionals, caregivers or extended family members.

“We do see ALUs as a valuable tool in the affordable housing tool kit,” Judge said.

According to Judge, alternative living units can provide “more housing options, as well as flexibility for different ways to live for our older adults, our young professionals, and caregivers throughout the community.”

The county does not have an exact count of how many homeowners would take advantage of the changes, but officials said there is growing interest — especially as more families consider multigenerational living.

The proposal is expected to go through community engagement this summer and fall, followed by public hearings later this year.

Fairfax County supervisors would ultimately decide whether to approve the changes.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

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