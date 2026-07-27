Kat Lieu uses black sesame and miso for an Asian spin on Rice Krispie Treats

I make these Black Sesame-Brown Butter Rice Krispies Treats, excerpted from my book “108 Asian Cookies,” with my mother in…

I make these Black Sesame-Brown Butter Rice Krispies Treats, excerpted from my book “108 Asian Cookies,” with my mother in mind.

Growing up, I ate my fair share of Rice Krispie Treats because they were one of the few Western sweets my mom made over and over again. Maybe it was because they were so easy to make and helped her feel a little closer to the typical mothers we saw on American sitcoms and primetime TV. Or maybe she just liked their chewiness.

But for whatever reason, my mom never gave her Rice Krispies Treats an Asian spin. She always followed the recipe directions on the cereal box to a T.

But she loves black sesame desserts, especially sweet black sesame soup. As a child, I remember her telling me how black sesame would keep our Chinese hair black and long. We both have short hair peppered with gray now, but we still have a thing for desserts that sport a lovely shade of gray or black.

Black Sesame and Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Makes 12 to 16 Rice Krispie Treats

Start to Finish 55 minutes

Ingredients

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

One 12-ounce bag mini marshmallows

1/4 cup black sesame seeds

2 1/2 tablespoons black sesame paste

1 teaspoon red miso

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1/3 cup freeze-dried strawberry slices or haw flakes (optional)

Directions

1. Crumple, then uncrumple a large sheet of parchment paper and use it to line a 9-inch-square cake pan with some overhang. Smooth and press down the parchment paper with your hands. Alternatively, generously grease the baking dish with butter or toasted sesame oil.

2. To make the brown butter, melt the butter in a heavy saucepan or pot over medium heat while whisking continuously until the butter foams, the foam subsides, the butter is golden, and brown (not black) bits form on the bottom, at least 5 minutes. You’re looking for a nutty aroma and not a burnt smell. Reduce the heat to low and add the marshmallows. Stir until the marshmallows have melted into one thick fluff, like foamy, melty mozzarella cheese, a few minutes. There should be no lumps of marshmallow. Add the black sesame seeds, black sesame paste, and miso and mix to combine. Turn off the heat and dump in the cereal, about 2 cups at a time, while stirring; if you like, add the freeze-dried strawberries or haw flakes as well. Stir and mix with a spatula or wooden spoon until all the ingredients are thoroughly coated with gray-black melted marshmallows.

3. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and flatten into a leveled square. I find it easier to do this with a layer of parchment paper on top and pressing down with a fondant smoother. You can also use a greased spatula or your clean hands when the mixture is cool enough to touch.

4. Cover and let it rest on the counter at room temperature for about 30 minutes to let the mixture set. Then, use a sharp knife to cut into 12 to 16 equal pieces.

___

Kat Lieu is a food writer, recipe developer, content creator, and founder of the popular online group Subtle Asian Baking, which aims to spread the love of Asian baking and fundraises for Asian American and Native Hawaiian-Pacific Islander communities. She lives in Renton, Washington.

Excerpted from “108 Asian Cookies” by Kat Lieu. Copyright (copyright) 2025 by Kathleen Lieu. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.