How caring for grandchildren may improve grandparents’ memory and well-being

A White Marsh, Maryland, psychiatrist tells WTOP how caring for grandchildren may boost grandparents' well-being.

Grandparents who help care for their grandchildren may see benefits to their cognitive and emotional health, according to a Kaiser Permanente psychiatrist.

Dr. Christina Lee told WTOP that research has found grandparents who help care for their grandchildren tend to score higher on memory and verbal fluency tests and report better health and less loneliness than peers who do not.

The White Marsh, Maryland, psychiatrist said staying engaged with grandchildren can help keep older adults mentally active.

“The brain is like a muscle. So as long as you are constantly working it, staying engaged, it helps keep it sharp. And kids notoriously can keep you on your toes. They are full of energy and full of surprises. … Hanging out with children, I think, makes you feel younger and it makes you definitely be more active.”

Along with the physical benefits staying more active, grandparents may also benefit from increased social connection. Lee said loneliness is a significant issue for many adults and it “can raise your risk of dementia by 31%.”

Spending time with grandchildren may help reduce feelings of loneliness and lower the risk of depression, she said. Some grandparents, however, have health conditions that can make keeping up with young children more difficult. Lee said it’s important to know your limitations, but there are still ways to stay engaged.

“Stay inside and read a book together, maybe watch a movie together, or play a game together,” she suggested if more rigorous activities are not possible.

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