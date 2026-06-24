Are you really getting a bargain at outlet stores? A consumer expert says not usually

Many shoppers head to outlet or factory stores hoping to get deep discounts on clothes, designer bags or furniture. But retail analysts say up to 85% of goods sold at the outlets are specifically made for these off-price stores.

Many shoppers head to outlet or factory stores hoping to get deep discounts on clothes, designer bags or furniture. But retail analysts say up to 85% of goods sold at the outlets are specifically made for these off-price stores.

What you see in department stores and shopping malls doesn’t typically end up in outlet stores, according to Jennifer Barger of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook.

“People think they’re getting a bargain at outlet malls, but particularly with mid-level clothing brands and mid-level designer purses, you are getting things that are for the most part especially made for the outlet,” Barger said.

In her article, “Outlet Stores: What Do They Really Sell?,” Barger said that a brand’s 100% linen sundress that’s available at the mall might only be available in an outlet as “a linen and viscose blend, or it’ll have fewer buttons.”

Another example — consumer shoppers found rubber-soled men’s dress shoes at outlets compared to leather-bottomed ones at department stores.

“You’re paying a cheaper price, but you’re getting a cheaper product,” Barger said.

Deals on furniture, home goods

Barger said home outlets for brands like RH — formerly Restoration Hardware — and Pottery Barn might provide bargains.

“They’ll either be floor model, or customer-returned sofas, or what they call ‘open box’ light fixtures, meaning someone bought it and was like ‘This doesn’t work in my house,’ and returned it, and it’s probably fine,” although she suggested “caveat emptor — buyer beware.”

While furniture sold at outlets can range from slightly damaged to very damaged, “If you’re furnishing a home and you don’t have a lot of money, it’s not a bad idea to visit them,” Barger said. “And you can get tons and tons of last season’s linen napkins, and most of that stuff is half off or more.”

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