Survey ranks best over-the-counter medications and health products

U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2026 rankings of the best over-the-counter medications and health products.

U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2026 rankings of the best over-the-counter medications and health products, based on recommendations from pharmacists and dermatologists across the nation.

The rankings were developed in partnership with The Harris Poll and are based on a March survey of 357 pharmacists and 129 dermatologists. Participants were randomly assigned product categories and asked to identify the brands they would be most likely to recommend to consumers.

In total, 128 categories were evaluated, including supplements, allergy treatments and skincare products. Eleven new categories were added this year.

“These are the experts who are day-in, day-out, recommending these products and brands to their patients. So, they know best,” said Shanley Chien, senior editor of health at U.S. News & World Report.

“Navigating our health and our wellness, whether it’s for ourselves or for our loved ones, can be incredibly overwhelming,” Chien said. “This offers consumers a starting point for when they’re trying to navigate their health and wellness journey.”

The brands with the most products ranked number one in this report were Nature Made with 12, CeraVe with six and La Roche-Posay with four. The companies with the most products rated No. 1 were Haleon, followed by Pharmavite, Kenvue, L’Oreal and Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

U.S. News said only brands that met its statistical performance standards based on survey results received a “Best OTC Medicine & Health Products” designation.

Among products ranked highest by pharmacists were Flonase for allergy nasal sprays, Children’s Delsym for children’s cough medicine, Pedialyte for electrolyte powders and Zyrtec for oral allergy medications. Dermatologists most frequently recommended Differin for acne, CeraVe for multiple skincare categories and La Roche-Posay for sunscreens and vitamin C serums.

U.S. News noted the rankings are intended to help consumers compare options and are not a substitute for medical advice. Health officials recommend speaking with a healthcare provider before starting new medications or supplements.

The full list of rankings and categories is available at health.usnews.com.

Popular product category winners evaluated by pharmacists include:

Allergy Nasal Sprays: Flonase

Flonase Bug Repellent Sprays: Off!

Off! Children’s Cough Medicines: Children’s Delsym

Children’s Delsym Children’s Multivitamins: Flintstones

Flintstones Collagen Peptides: Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins Creatine: Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition Digestive Enzymes: Nature’s Bounty

Nature’s Bounty Electrolyte Powders: Pedialyte

Pedialyte Magnesium Supplements: Mag-Ox

Mag-Ox Menopause Supplements: Estroven E

Estroven E Multivitamins for Men: Centrum

Centrum Multivitamins for Women: One A Day

One A Day Natural Sleep Aids: Unisom

Unisom Oral Allergy Medicines (Antihistamines) : Zyrtec

: Zyrtec Probiotic Supplements: Culturelle

Popular product category winners evaluated by dermatologists include:

Acne Treatments: Differin

Differin Anti-Dandruff Shampoos: Head & Shoulders

Head & Shoulders Eczema Treatments: CeraVe

CeraVe Face Moisturizers: CeraVe

CeraVe Face Washes and Cleansers for Sensitive Skin: CeraVe

CeraVe Hair Growth Serums and Oils: Nutrafol

Nutrafol Hair Regrowth Treatments (Medicated): Rogaine

Rogaine Lip Balms: Aquaphor

Aquaphor Moisturizers with SPF: CeraVe

CeraVe Retinol Creams and Serums: La Roche-Posay

La Roche-Posay Scar Creams and Treatments : Mederma

: Mederma Sunscreen for Body: Neutrogena

Neutrogena Sunscreen for Face: La Roche-Posay

La Roche-Posay Vitamin C Serums : La Roche-Posay

: La Roche-Posay Wrinkle Creams: La Roche-Posay

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