America 250: Rosalynn Carter’s 50-year fight for mental health 

Rosalynn Carter started the public conversation on mental health in a way that had never been done before and in 2026, America is better for it.

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America is turning 250 years old this July, but this year is also the 50th anniversary of when we as a nation started to look at mental health differently.

Institutionalized, locked up, hidden, punished, ignored and forgotten are some of the ways those battling mental health issues were treated during our first two centuries.

While mental health treatment had evolved over time, one of its champions, Rosalynn Carter, the wife of Jimmy Carter, the then-Democratic nominee for president, told a nationwide audience on a September 1976 appearance on Meet the Press that it was going to be on her agenda.

“The thing that I want to work with is the mental health program,’ Rosalynn Carter said. “I’ve worked with that for a very long time. I’m very concerned about that.”

“Rosalynn Carter always wanted to help people. She sought out causes and people to help, whether it related to her personally or not,” said Andrew Och, author of “Unusual for Their Time: On the Road with America’s First Ladies” volumes 1 and 2.

Rosalynn was no stranger to the issue as she often spoke about a conversation she had while campaigning for her husband’s failed race for governor of Georgia in 1966.

While talking to a woman outside of an Atlanta cotton mill, Rosalynn heard about her mentally ill daughter and how she and her husband couldn’t afford “to have good help for her.”

Hours later, Rosalynn asked her husband, “What will you do about mental health in Georgia?”

Jimmy Carter answered, “We’re going to have the best program in the country and I’m going to put you in charge of it.”

Jimmy didn’t win that election, but four years later, it became a reality. Once Jimmy became the 76th governor of Georgia, he created the Governor’s Commission to Improve Services for the Mentally and Emotionally Handicapped.

One of the members of the commission was Rosalynn. Over a 10-month period, she made surprise visits to the state’s dozen community mental health centers along with hospitals in Augusta and Savannah.

One of the facilities Rosalynn visited had a very long past that she knew well.

Central State Hospital, which is nearly 100 miles outside of Atlanta, opened in 1842 as the Georgia State Lunatic, Idiot, and Epileptic Asylum. Horrifically, its first patient, Tilman Barnett, arrived chained to an ox cart and died six months later.

By the 1960s, the institution had 12,000 patients in 200 buildings, making it the largest mental hospital in the world.

Jimmy and Rosalynn visited his cousin Tommy Carter at Central State Hospital. Seeing his treatment and the conditions of the hospital influenced her to make permanent changes.

The commission’s report, “Helping Troubled Georgians Solve Their Problems,” advised the expansion of community mental-health centers, moved away from long-term institutions and improved coordination between agencies, which made it easier for people to get help without being hospitalized.

Thanks to those changes, Georgia saw a 30% drop in state hospital admissions.

During her time as first lady of Georgia, Rosalynn says her “work with the mentally ill,” was the high point.

Two years after the Carters left the governor’s mansion, they were unpacking boxes in their new home at the White House.

Now that President Carter could make changes on a national scale, he followed the same approach that worked in Georgia.

As his budget director Bert Lance liked to say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” So Jimmy did what he had done before: created a commission and put Rosalynn in a leadership role once again.

“With mental health issues, President Carter saw Mrs. Carter as that caregiver,” Och said. “As that person that really genuinely cared about these people and wanted them to get better and put her in charge of it.”

While she couldn’t make the same type of surprise visits to mental hospitals as she had as first lady of Georgia, Rosalynn did tour them, along with mental health centers, and met with patients and families.

During her time in the role, she advocated for caregivers and made an effort to reduce the stigma for those seeking help.

“We have to get the word out that mental illnesses can be diagnosed and treated, and almost everyone suffering from mental illness can live meaningful lives in their communities,” Rosalynn said.

In 1979, Rosalynn became the first first lady to address a Senate panel since Eleanor Roosevelt.

“The mental health problems facing our country are the problems of all citizens,” Rosalynn said. “The people with these problems are ourselves, our families, our neighbors and our friends.”

Just one year after Carter took office, the presidential commission on mental health delivered its final report to him.

The Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 was passed only a month before Carter lost a landslide election to Ronald Reagan. The sweeping changes that had been in the “Helping Troubled Georgians Solve Their Problems” report were never fully implemented.

For the next five decades, Rosalynn continued to champion programs through the Carter Center that reminded everyone that “mental health is health.”

The next time you watch Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting or Frasier as he listens or even Tony’s session with Dr. Melfi on The Sopranos, think about Rosalynn Carter.

She started the public conversation on mental health in a way that had never been done before and in 2026, our country is better for it.

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