Monterrey welcomes the World Cup with a cutting-edge stadium, searing heat and carne asada

MEXICO CITY (AP) — World Cup fans visiting Monterrey can expect a cutting-edge soccer stadium, searing heat and some of…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — World Cup fans visiting Monterrey can expect a cutting-edge soccer stadium, searing heat and some of northern Mexico’s best grilled food.

The northern city is ready to showcase its industrial grit and mountain majesty for the 2026 World Cup, but fans should prepare for a climate that is as intense as the local football passion. While the city is a modern powerhouse, the June and July temperatures often soar past 100 F (38 C), making hydration and sun protection essential for visitors.

The people of Monterrey are very friendly and almost always very kind to visitors from other countries. They demonstrated this during the intercontinental playoff, especially with Iraq, that qualified for the World Cup in that city.

Landmarks/Places to See

The Macroplaza is one of the largest public squares in the world, serving as the central hub for the city’s most significant monuments. It is surrounded by major institutions like the Metropolitan Cathedral and the Government Palace.

For a change of pace, the Barrio Antiguo (Old Quarter) features cobblestone streets and colorful colonial-style mansions. This historic neighborhood is the city’s cultural and bohemian center, filled with art galleries, independent coffee shops and antique stores.

Food Scene

Although it is now a common practice in almost the entire country, Monterrey is considered perhaps the first city to popularize the grill and carne asada — “grilled meat” in Spanish — in particular.

Expect to find an abundance of asadores and steakhouses spotlighting the region’s signature cuts — rib-eye, arrachera and cabrito — alongside expanded street food offerings like tacos de trompo, gorditas campechanas and rich quesadillas stuffed with local cheeses.

Beyond meats, Monterrey’s dining scene is diversifying rapidly: craft breweries and cocktail bars are proliferating, and chefs are increasingly fusing Mexican staples with Asian, Mediterranean and Southern U.S. influences to create approachable yet inventive plates for visitors.

Fan Zones

The official central hub for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Monterrey will be in Parque Fundidora, a former steel foundry that has become a massive urban oasis and a testament to Monterrey’s industrial heritage. The park hosts the Paseo Santa Lucía, an artificial river offering scenic boat rides and walking paths.

Beyond the main park, the city created an 8-km pedestrian route that connects downtown Monterrey straight to Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The lively path will host street-food stalls, local performers and designated areas where supporters can drink, mingle and enjoy the matchday vibe.

Transportation Options

Board Line 1 and ride it to the Exposición terminal station. The station connects directly to a secure, dedicated pedestrian walkway leading straight into the stadium gates.

Rideshare (Uber/DiDi): Drivers can drop fans off at designated rideshare drop-off zones outside the security perimeter. Expect heavy traffic and surge pricing on matchdays.

Stadium Tips

The stadium’s iconic steel structure can trap heat, so hydrate before entering.

Also, if you have tickets in the East stand, you will face direct afternoon sun. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. The West stand (Poniente) gets shade first.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.