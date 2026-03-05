How to watch the Oscar nominees, from ‘Sinners’ to ‘Sentimental Value’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Need to catch up on the Oscar nominees? Here’s a look at where to find them…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Need to catch up on the Oscar nominees? Here’s a look at where to find them on streaming platforms.

“Sinners” (16 nominations)

Streaming on HBO Max. Available for digital rental.

A deeply personal film only Ryan Coogler could have made. It’s a bluesy, vampire, gangster musical starring Michael B. Jordan in two roles. Vibrantly filmed, its surface pleasures alone are worth celebrating.

Read AP’s review: Ryan Coogler’s creatively ambitious, culturally layered, artistically bold twin-led cinematic outing

“One Battle After Another” (13 nominations)

Streaming on HBO Max. Available for digital rental.

A clever farce, frenetic thrill ride, poignant drama, buddy comedy, parenting drama. The performances are excellent from lead to support. That includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and more.

Read AP’s review: Paul Thomas Anderson’s gloriously messy, madcap roller coaster ride through modern America

“Sentimental Value”: (9 nominations)

Available for digital rental. Will stream on Hulu March 23.

There’s a cosmic, emotional scope to this Joachim Trier film about home, trauma and allowing oneself to be seen. At its heart is Stellan Skarsgård in some of his finest work in years as an acclaimed film director who picked work over family.

Read AP’s review: One Norwegian family struggling to connect and communicate

“Marty Supreme” (9 nominations)

Available for digital rental.

Josh Safdie and his cowriter and editor Ronald Bronstein built an enormously entertaining, white-knuckle spectacle of ambition around a table tennis tale of ego, giving us the defining Timothée Chalamet performance.

Read AP’s review: An electric Timothée Chalamet is consummate striver

“Frankenstein” (9 nominations)

Streaming on Netflix.

A reading of Mary Shelley’s immortal story by the master of monsters. There are no bolts in the head of this Frankenstein. Starring starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, it’s not a by-the-letter adaptation of the father and son story. Del Toro is not exactly neutral.

Read AP’s review: Guillermo del Toro builds a handsome, grand ‘Frankenstein’ that’s all his own

“Hamnet” (8 nominations)

Streaming on Peacock. Available for digital rental.

Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s prizewinning 2020 novel, starring Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as his wife, Agnes. It’s a fictional, speculative drama with basis in historical fact.

Read AP’s review: Jessie Buckley startles and shimmers in meditation on love, loss and art

“Bugonia” (4 nominations)

Streaming on Peacock. Available for digital rental.

A chamber-piece gut punch from Yorgos Lanthimos. Hard to shake. Loosely based on the 2003 Korean film “Save the Green Planet!” An incel eco-terrorist (Jesse Plemons) and his neurodivergent cousin kidnap Michelle (Emma Stone).

Read AP’s review: ‘Bugonia’ is a darkly comic gut punch.

“Train Dreams” (4 nominations)

Streaming on Netflix.

Clint Bentley’s adaptation of Denis Johnson’s novella. Set at the beginning of the 20th century in the Idaho Panhandle. A bearded, contemplative Joel Edgerton seems to live life simply because it’s there. What other choice does he have?

Read AP’s review: The quietly epic life of logger Robert Grainier

“F1” (4 nominations)

Streaming on Apple TV. Available for digital rental.

A long-ago F1 phenom (Brad Pitt) is approached by an old friend (Javier Bardem) about joining his flagging F1 team. It’s off to the races after that. Director Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame offers, yes, a need for speed.

Read AP’s review: A bumper-to-bumper spectacle of Formula One.

“The Secret Agent” (4 nominations)

Streaming on Hulu. Available for digital rental.

A stylish, slow burn thriller about radicals and mercenaries. From filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho. Audiences will meet hit men, zombie legs, corrupt cops, a two-headed cat and a quiet man named Marcelo (Wagner Moura) who is running away from something.

Read AP’s review: Wagner Moura is on the run in 1977 Brazil

“Sirāt”: (2 nominations)

In theaters.

About a father (Sergi López) who, with his 12-year-old son (Bruno Núñez Arjona), search for his teenage daughter. After arriving at a remote rave in southern Morocco, where they have no luck, they flee with a small caravan of dance ravers.

Read AP’s review: Desert raves and apocalyptic doom collide

“It Was Just an Accident” (2 nominations)

Streaming on Hulu. Available for digital rental.

A dark yet wickedly funny, existential and very, very human look at the ripple effects from state violence in Iran. And it asks if forgiveness can ever be offered. In Farsi with subtitles, the entire project was an act of defiance from filmmaker Jafar Panahi.

Read AP’s review: Jafar Panahi’s darkly moving, funny look at revenge

“Blue Moon”: (2 nominations)

Streaming on Netflix. Available for digital rental.

Ethan Hawke plays lyricist Lorenz Hart in a tragic look at the end of his life. It takes place at Sardi’s in 1943 after Hart’s longtime collaborator, the composer Richard Rodgers, has made it not with Hart but with his new songwriting partner, Oscar Hammerstein II.

Read AP’s review: Ethan Hawke has never been better

“KPop Demon Hunters”: (2 nominations)

Streaming on Netflix.

The smash hit follows the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X as they fight demons. The soundtrack has topped the charts. In this world everyone is a fan. The music makes the movie.

Read AP’s review: The surprise hit of summer with a colorful, animated, musical world

“If I had Legs I’d Kick You”: (1 nomination)

Streaming on HBO Max. Available for digital rental.

Mary Bronstein turned her own domestic nightmare into a raw and surreal cinematic expression of maternal exhaustion and madness. Anchored by an utterly fearless performance from Rose Byrne.

Read AP’s review: Rose Byrne goes deep and dark as an overburdened mom

“Weapons”: (1 nomination)

Streaming on HBO Max. Available for digital rental.

At the movie’s heart is the disappearance of 17 third-graders from a single class in the middle of the night in the leafy town of Maybrook, Illinois. Ring cameras catch them opening their front doors and rushing out, not to be seen again.

Read AP’s review: Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ delves into a mystery

“Song Sung Blue”: (1 nomination)

Streaming on Peacock. Available for digital rental.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson center the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a struggling husband-and-wife Neil Diamond tribute act from Milwaukee. The movie is an adaptation of a 2008 documentary about the slightly batty couple.

Read AP’s review: A Neil Diamond tribute act from Milwaukee was never the stuff of Hollywood movies. Until now.

