How working moms feel appreciated while facing challenges

National Working Moms Day was the brainchild of entrepreneur Susannah Lago in 2020. WTOP spoke with some on the National Mall.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Mothers, families reflect on National Working Moms Day

While we are a couple months away from Mother’s Day, March 12 is when we celebrate a certain group of them.

National Working Moms Day was the brainchild of entrepreneur Susannah Lago in 2020. Its purpose is to honor the women who, after spending a full day on the job, head home to also take care of their family.

A lot of working moms vacationing in D.C. spent the day on the National Mall with their families, including Amy Nelson, who shared the challenges of having five kids.

“I would say time management and making sure everyone’s needs are met,” Nelson said.

While it was a cold, windy day in D.C., Nelson smiled when she said her needs are also met thanks to her husband: “He cooks a lot.”

Standing beside Nelson was her husband, who said she has been “wonderful.”

“Multiple times, she’s been the one who’s kept this family together,” he said.

Not only did Nelson’s husband sing her praises, so did her son, saying, “She’s always there if I need someone.”

The 17-year-old did jokingly acknowledge his mother is also around making sure he doesn’t get into trouble.

Waiting to cross 15th Street to head toward the National Museum of African American History and Culture was a mother and son from Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“I’m on vacation, but I’m a working mom,” Carla Silvano said.

It didn’t take Silvano long to mention how she used to get her son Matthew to “school events and back” when he was younger while also working a 9-to-5 job.

Luckily, Silvano’s job in banking allowed her to accomplish that and watch him compete in cross country meets.

“I ran a lot of 5Ks, a lot of long races, a lot of not-so-great venues. And she was there for all of them,” Matthew said.

Mandi Myers, from Nashville, said managing the schedule of three kids, a husband and a job can be tough.

“Taking care of everything that needs to be taken care of at home, shopping, cleaning,” Myers said.

“Cooking, cleaning and helping the kids,” are all the ways that Myers said her husband helps around the house.

“It’s a team effort,” Myers added.

Heading toward the Washington Monument was Katrina, a tourist from Sydney, Australia. She passed by a group of students on a field trip before stopping and chatting with WTOP.

While Katrina does not have children that are human, she still feels like a mom: “I don’t have children, I have dogs.”

The fur babies are “being well looked after” Down Under while she and her husband are holidaying in the U.S.

Thanks to recently retiring, Katrina is no longer a working dog mom, which she says is a win-win.

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