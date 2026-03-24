A pink veil across the fields: Thousands flock to Greece’s peach blossoms

VERIA, Greece (AP) — Each spring, a pink veil unfolds across the plains of Greece’s largest peach-producing region. The blossoming…

VERIA, Greece (AP) — Each spring, a pink veil unfolds across the plains of Greece’s largest peach-producing region. The blossoming peach trees create a spectacular sight that attracts visitors every year, mostly from Greece but increasingly also from the rest of Europe.

“It’s something that people must experience and see at least once in their lifetime, because it’s a huge area,” said Gianna Pilitsidou, president of the Veria Tourism Club, based in the northern city of Veria.

The plain, which stretches for 170 square kilometers (about 65 square miles), turns completely pink, she said.

Over the past few years, the Veria Tourism Club has been organizing events in the blossoming peach orchards to mark the occasion: photography activities, cycling tours and the promotion of local farmers’ products.

“Every year we welcome spring with celebrations in the fields, inviting people to visit us and experience it,” Pilitsidou said.

Over two weekends, thousands of visitors wandered among the blooming peach trees around Veria, located 72 kilometers (45 miles) west of Greece’s second largest city of Thessaloniki.

“I want the people in Holland and Belgium to know what amazing spots there still are besides all the places that people already know,” said Wesley van Eijk, a blogger from the Netherlands who travels around Greece. “For example Veria. I mean more and more people get to know it, but you have to feel it and be here.”

The events aim to promote the region and support farmers involved in peach production.

“For all of this to happen, it takes a lot of hard work — a lot of effort from us farmers,” said Anastasios Chalkidis, president of the local farmers union. “We’re happy that this beautiful event takes place, this great promotion for the wonderful product we have.”

The events have been a boon to the region, with hotel workers saying they have visibly increased the number of visitors.

“I came all the way from Germany to this fabulous event to have a look at the peach blossom, which I absolutely adore,” said traveler Andrea Lachnit. “You have to come because it’s stunning and beautiful and heavenly. I have never seen anything like this before.”

The peach trees in the Veria region blossom roughly between mid-March and mid-April.

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Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece

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