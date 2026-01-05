The secret to this Ukrainian soup? It’s all in the sauerkraut

Adding fermented vegetables to the first course of a meal is common in Ukrainian cuisine, and one of the most…

It might sound a little odd, but trust me — it’s breathtaking. This recipe is from my cookbook “The Authentic Ukrainian Kitchen,” and is so easy to make that you can prepare it every week throughout the cold season.

Combining the sauerkraut with the pork is the key. The sourness balances out the fat, enhancing the taste of the dish. Many Ukrainian cooks make a version of kapusnyak with fresh cabbage. To try that, just replace half the sauerkraut with shredded fresh cabbage.

Kapusnyak/Sauerkraut Soup

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 pound (450 grams) boneless pork shoulder

1 bay leaf

2 allspice berries

1 large carrot

1 large onion

2 tablespoons (30 milliliters) sunflower oil

2½ cups (300 grams) sauerkraut

4 to 5 medium starchy potatoes

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions

1. Cut the pork shoulder into bite-size pieces and put them in a medium stockpot. Add enough cold water to completely cover the meat and bring to a rapid boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat and cook at a simmer for about 1 hour, occasionally skimming off and discarding the foam. After an hour, add the bay leaf and the allspice and continue cooking over low heat.

2. While the broth is simmering, shred the carrot using a box grater. Peel and dice the onion. Add a little oil to a sauté pan placed over medium heat and sauté the shredded carrot and the diced onion until fragrant. Add the sauerkraut. Ladle some of the broth into the pan so the vegetables don’t dry out. Once the vegetables are tender, take the pan off the heat.

3. Peel and dice the potatoes and add them to the broth. Simmer for about 20 minutes and then add the sautéed vegetables to the pot. Bring everything to a rapid boil, reduce the heat, simmer the soup for about 5 minutes, and remove from the heat. Season with a little salt and freshly ground pepper and let rest a little before serving.

Yevhen Klopotenko is a Ukrainian chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and social activist. He is known for his cooking website klopotenko.com, promoting authentic Ukrainian cuisine around the world.

Excerpted from “The Authentic Ukrainian Kitchen” by Yevhen Klopotenko. Copyright (copyright) 2024 by Yevhen Klopotenko. Photograph by Dima Bahta. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

