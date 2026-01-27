Photos show aquagym classes in Senegal helping people with reduced mobility

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Participants of all ages gather on a beach in Dakar for low-impact aquagym sessions in the…

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Participants of all ages gather on a beach in Dakar for low-impact aquagym sessions in the Atlantic Ocean, moving in the water to ease pain and improve mobility.

The images capture early-morning warm-ups, exercises in the surf and people leaving the water after class, illustrating how the affordable program offers support and relief to those living with chronic conditions in Senegal.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

