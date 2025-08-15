Bethesda Shark Tank winner with patent-pending dress shirts opens a selfie-friendly store in Rockville 

Bethesda, Maryland-based Collars & Co., which won a $1 million investment on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2023, is opening its first hometown store.

Collars & Co. makes various lines of men's and women's clothing, including shirts, blazers, sweaters and pullovers. Its signature shirts are short-sleeved polo-style shirts, many with crisp, dress collars that can be worn alone, or under sweaters and sports coats, disguising their comfortable short-sleeved design. Most shirts cost between $80 and $90. Blazers cost around $400.

Collars & Co. makes various lines of men’s and women’s clothing, including shirts, blazers, sweaters and pullovers. Its signature shirts are short-sleeved polo-style shirts, many with crisp, dress collars that can be worn alone, or under sweaters and sports coats, disguising their comfortable short-sleeved design. Most shirts cost between $80 and $90. Blazers cost around $400.

It also makes a line of officially licensed shirts with college logos, including about three-dozen schools, as well as shorts and swim trunks.

Earlier this year, it announced a deal as the official licensee and performance dress shirt of Arrow McLaren IndyCar team.

Comfortable, casual dress shirts sell. The company had a reported $30 million in sales last year.

Collars & Co., founded in 2021, said its patent-pending Dress Collar Polo has become the go-to for athletes, celebrities and executives seeking all-day comfort without compromising style.

The Rockville store, at 1643 Rockville Pike in Congressional Plaza, will be a temporary pop-up. Collars & Co. has stores in Chicago, Boca Raton, Florida, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The Rockville store has selfie opportunities. There is a classic Porsche in the showroom, as well as a private plane replica for picture taking.

“Our new concept will be unlike anything in the D.C. area,” said Justin Baer, founder and CEO of Collars & Co. “It’s more than a store. It’s a destination where customers can step into a world of refined style, elevated performance, and the unmistakable spirit of Collars & Co.”

The 2,900-square-foot Congressional Plaza store will open sometime in October.

