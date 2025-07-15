If you’ve noticed more fireflies dancing across your backyard this summer, you’re not imagining things. Experts report that 2025 has been a banner year for these glowing insects.

If you’ve noticed more fireflies dancing across your backyard this summer, you’re not imagining things. Experts report that 2025 has been a banner year for these glowing insects.

“Last winter was relatively benign,” said Michael Raupp, also known as the “Bug Guy,” who’s an entomologist and professor at the University of Maryland. “The temperatures weren’t all that cold, and there was ample rainfall. What this means is high survival rates, not just for firefly larvae, but for the prey they feed on.”

“Firefly larvae are predators,” he added. “If snails, slugs, and other insects survive in higher numbers, it boosts firefly populations the following year.”

And that’s exactly what we’re seeing.

Beyond weather patterns, location plays a huge role in whether you’ll be treated to this nightly light show.

“Where there’s been little development, where pesticides haven’t been used for long periods of time, and where there’s little light pollution — these are places we can expect to see lots and lots of fireflies,” Raupp said.

Just last year, it was reported that fireflies could soon be listed as an endangered species, with light pollution listed as a top threat to their existence.

To many of us, fireflies are more than just bugs:

“They’re Mother Nature’s fireworks,” Raupp said with a smile. “I think for millions of kids who grew up in the U.S., especially here in the DMV, we remember catching them in jars, watching them glow, and letting them go. What could be more special to witness?”

This year’s abundance is offering that wonder all over again.

“This has been a really good year for fireflies,” he said.

Here’s how to make your yard more firefly-friendly:

Reduce or eliminate outdoor lights at night

Avoid pesticides

Leave some leaf litter or moisture-rich areas where larvae can thrive

Keep part of your lawn unmowed or plant native grasses and shrubs

And when you see them, take a moment and let yourself feel like a kid again.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.